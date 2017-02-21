American International College We are extremely proud of this accomplishment at American International College. Employment for occupational therapists is projected to grow by 29% through 2022, a much faster growth than the average for all other occupations.

American International College (AIC) is proud to announce that its master’s level Occupational Therapy pass rate for 2016 is 100% as designated by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy, Inc. (NBCOT®). NBCOT is a not-for-profit credentialing agency that provides certification for the occupational therapy profession, setting a world-class standard for certification of occupational therapy practitioners. In addition, the organization works with state regulatory authorities and employers, providing information on credentials and professional conduct. NBCOT develops, administers, and continually reviews its certification process based on current and valid standards that provide reliable indicators of competence for the practice of occupational therapy.

Occupational Therapists are healthcare professionals, committed to providing safe and effective occupational therapy services to children, adults, the elderly, and communities. NBCOT initial certification is a requisite for licensure in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to AIC’s Dean of the School of Health Sciences Cesarina Thompson, PhD, RN, ANEF, “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment at American International College. Employment for occupational therapists is projected to grow by 29% through 2022, a much faster growth than the average for all other occupations. With the growing demand for rehabilitation and disabilities services, there is a need to prepare occupational therapists who will be equipped to practice in an evolving and complex health care system and advocate for the profession. As 2017 marks the 100th year of the existence of occupational therapy, this achievement underscores the centennial vision for the practice.”

In addition to the master’s level OT program at AIC, in the fall of 2016, the College launched a new online Post-Professional Occupational Therapy Doctorate (OTD) program. The online program, approved by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), is uniquely designed to create faculty and educator leaders for the future who incorporate their occupational therapy knowledge with experience from clinical practice, research, education, and advocacy while integrating the core philosophy of the profession.

More information on the Occupational Therapy program and other opportunities within the School of Health Sciences at AIC is available online at http://www.aic.edu or by calling Dean Thompson at 413-205-3700.

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, master’s institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts. AIC is an interfaith, interracial, and international educational institution with School of Business, Arts & Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.