Woman Wins Jury Verdict Against National Oilwell Varco

Case: 4:14-cv-02935 | U.S. District Court SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS Bobbie Sweetin, a former employee, filed a lawsuit against NOV Grant PrideCo in United States District Court, with the Honorable Vanessa Gilmore presiding. Sweetin alleged she was constructively discharged and retaliated against for filing Charges of gender discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

On Friday, after a weeklong jury trial, a seven person jury panel awarded Sweetin $180,000.00 in actual wages and $25,000.00 in punitive damages.

"Retaliation is illegal. Companies and their Human Resources departments can't seek to punish employees that stand up for themselves, and a jury just sent that message," according to Alfonso Kennard, Jr., Sweetin's lead attorney.

Sweetin was represented by Alfonso Kennard, Jr. and Keenya Harrold of Kennard Richard, P.C., an employee-side labor and employment law firm based in Houston, Texas. NOV Grant PrideCo was represented by Chris Moore and Hal Ungar of Ogletree Deakins, a management-side labor and employment firm.