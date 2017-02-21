Complete Rank of the Top 50 Office Supply eCommerce Sites

The Top 50 Office Supply Companies are now ranked and available for your viewing. This Rating Report goes through the Top 50 Companies in the Office Supply Industry to show how they are utilizing their eCommerce platform and strategy.

Research was conducted on 21 separate criteria and ranked on a scale from 1-5 for each. These rankings were calculated to show which companies are at the top of their industry, and how others can improve their current standing.

In an industry that benefits greatly from large B2B transactions, Apruve conducted this report to show how companies in the Office Supply Industry can utilize features that can gain new and long lasting customers and partners.

“This research and evidence is invaluable to the B2B industry. It puts a pulse on what is lacking and calls out individual companies who deserve the recognition” stated Michael Noble, CEO of Apruve.

This is the third industry report that Apruve has compiled and published. Other industries studied include, promotional products and electrical distributors. To see the full and free report, visit http://b2b.apruve.com/apruvalreport.

