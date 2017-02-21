Mac Tools® Announces Heavy-Duty Geared Air Saw at Tool Fair

Heavy-Duty Geared Air Saw (MPS1911) 9.5MM cut capacity through mild steel and includes a gear driven mechanism that helps reduce stalling.

At the 2017 Mac Tools Tool Fair, Mac Tools announces the Heavy-Duty Geared Air Saw (MPS1911) for use in muffler and exhaust applications, general auto body repair, cutting rusted bolts, sunroof installation, and more.

The dual-chuck Heavy-Duty Geared Air Saw has a 9.5MM cut capacity through mild steel and includes a gear driven mechanism that helps reduce stalling when cutting through thick material. The tool features a lockout throttle design, a 360° swivel exhaust mechanism that directs air away from the user, plus an ergonomic rubber grip that is resistant to most automotive fluids. Another key feature of the Heavy-Duty Geared Air Saw is that it accepts both air saw and most reciprocating saw blades, providing versatility to the user.

The durable Heavy-Duty Geared Air Saw has the ability to quickly cut through tough material. At $339.99 MSRP with one 6 inch 18 TPI recip blade and one 24 TPI air saw blade included, the tool comes with a two year limited warranty – just another reason Mac Tools is Great to Work With™. Debuting at the 2017 Mac Tools Tool Fair, the Heavy-Duty Geared Air Saw will be available this spring where Mac Tools are sold.

