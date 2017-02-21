With every release, Collibra pushes the boundaries of data governance to offer a platform that’s both easy-to-use and supports the most sophisticated governance requirements of global organizations.

Collibra, a leader in data governance software solutions for business users, today shared an advance look at key functionality that will be part of the upcoming Collibra 5.1 platform release. This new functionality further facilitates the massive shift to self-service business intelligence by delivering new levels of collaboration, productivity, and ease-of-use for business users – the data citizens who need to find, understand and trust data.

“With every release, Collibra pushes the boundaries of data governance to offer a platform that’s both easy-to-use and supports the most sophisticated governance requirements of global organizations,” said Stan Christiaens, Collibra co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “We developed our 5.1 platform enhancements based on feedback from customers and prospects who are solving their companies’ data governance challenges on a daily basis. This real-world feedback ensures we continue to offer a platform that’s built not only for data scientists and other advanced data users, but for business users who need to quickly find certified, trusted data. We’ll be releasing additional new functionality in 2017 to ensure Collibra continues to be the industry’s premier data governance platform.”

About Collibra 5.1

Collibra 5.1 will offer major new functionality in two key aspects of the platform:



Data lineage diagrams – Collibra 5.1 dramatically enhances the capabilities of data lineage diagrams with first-of-its-kind interactive capabilities. Adding governed context to data lineage diagrams is a straightforward way to enable every data citizen to create additional value for the business. Collibra 5.1 empowers business users to fully understand and document their business data lineage without having to leave the diagram.

Features include:



A style makeover that delivers a consumer-friendly, easy-to-navigate look-and-feel using customizable colors and icons, or abbreviations per asset type.

New features that make working with many assets in a single diagram smoother.

“Smart explore” functionality that allows for an intuitive navigation through the diagram.

Ability to trace the path between multiple selected assets, removing all others.

Key asset attributes, available as informative overlays that can be toggled on or off to save screen real estate. Activate them for all assets in the diagram, or only for selected assets.

Unlike other companies’ static, read-only data lineage, the new Collibra 5.1 diagrams are designed to do data governance from within the diagram. The interactive menu, just a click away, will soon be expanded to give users the ability to add comments, trigger workflow actions, and add tags.



Collibra Catalog – Introduced in the October 2016 release of Collibra 5.0, Collibra Catalog leverages proven data governance principles to enable business users and data scientists alike to find and shop for trusted data in much the same way as they shop for products on consumer sites like Amazon. The Collibra Catalog incorporates machine learning functionality to learn from past user behaviors to make specific data recommendations and leverages crowdsourcing to enhance metadata quality. With Collibra 5.1, important new functionality will be added to the Collibra Catalog including:

Data profiling: Collibra believes data profiling is a capability to which every data steward and data analyst should have easy access so they can more quickly and collaboratively find and understand data. This approach is in contrast to other companies’ profiling tools, which are locked-in, IT-only tools.

With data profiling, Collibra Catalog does not store just technical metadata, but also extracts statistics from the data itself.

Collibra 5.1 will also allow users to store a data sample, as well as more easily register data sets of unsupported sources through Collibra Connect. For registered data sources, Collibra 5.1 will add different possibilities to schedule a data source refresh/resync.

The Catalog also shows a graphical representation of certain data types to allow “blink-of-the-eye” insights.

Sensitive data (e.g., social security numbers) can also be easily hidden from unauthorized users.

Tagging: Further strengthening the Collibra approach to crowd-sourced metadata, Collibra 5.1 will feature on-the-fly tagging capabilities that leverage the power of large numbers of data citizens to enrich the information available for data sets. Tags can be filtered and stored in a view definition to make data collections easier to find.

Availability

Collibra 5.1 will be available in April 2017 as either a cloud-based or on-premises data governance solution. And because data citizens are on the go, the Collibra Mobile app enables data citizens to conduct data governance from any location. Collibra will be showcasing Collibra 5.1 during its Data Citizens Conference ‘17, May 2-3.

About Collibra

As the leader in data governance software for business users, Collibra helps organizations across the world gain competitive advantage by maximizing the value of their data across the enterprise. Collibra is the only platform purpose-built to address the gamut of data stewardship, governance, and management needs of the most complex, data-intensive industries. Our flexible and configurable cloud-based or on-premises solution puts people and processes first – automating data governance and management to quickly and securely deliver trusted data to the business users who need it. Learn more at http://www.collibra.com.