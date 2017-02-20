Beauty Brand Albolene Launches New Eye Makeup Remover

Albolene Moisturizing Cleanser, the beauty industry’s best kept secret, that has been keeping skin soft and supple for generations, just launched a new solution to take off long-wearing and waterproof eye makeup. The brand’s first ever Eye Makeup Remover is a silky-smooth serum that is superior at removing eye makeup vs. the leading competitor.

Albolene Eye Makeup Remover contains five simple ingredients to condition both eyelids and lashes, while removing stubborn eye makeup:



Mineral oil, a lightweight skin conditioner used to soften and smooth the skin

Petrolatum, a moisturizing emollient and skin-conditioning ingredient that also provides protection to help keep the skin’s own moisture from evaporating

Jojoba Seed Oil, a natural skin conditioner and moisturizer

Ozokerite, a naturally occurring wax that is used as an emulsifier and conditioner

Beta-carotene, a carotenoid compound and is used as a skin-conditioning ingredient

A small amount of Albolene Eye Makeup Remover goes a long way. To use, simply apply a dab of Albolene Eye Makeup Remover in a light, circular motion around your lids and lashes. After applying, use a cotton pad or soft cloth to gently wipe away mascara, eye shadow and liner.

Albolene Eye Makeup Remover is available at CVS and Walgreens locations nationwide, or online at http://www.amazon.com.

###

About Albolene

Albolene Moisturizing Cleanser is a makeup remover that easily cleanses stubborn mascara and lipstick, yet leaves skin feeling soft, moisturized and younger-looking. It’s clinically proven by the Skin Study Center to moisturize better than the leading brands in its category, keeping the complexion clean, soft and supple. Liquefying on contact with the skin to gently and thoroughly dissolve makeup and dirt, simply smooth on Albolene Moisturizing Cleanser, then tissue off; no soap or water is necessary.

Albolene Moisturizing Cleanser has been known for generations as the best solution for cleansing and keeping skin soft, supple and beautiful. Now, Albolene introduces Albolene Eye Makeup Remover, which gently and effectively removes even the toughest eye makeup without burning or irritation.