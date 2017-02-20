Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. is proud to announce the upcoming airing of the award winning series, scheduled to broadcast Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 5:00 pm ET.

As the show opens, Innovations will explore how growing populations and an ever-increasing reliance on electricity is pushing the world to seek more sustainable, renewable energy sources. Featuring ViZn Energy Systems, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at ViZn’s Flow Batteries, which can perform high-power and long-duration applications; providing operators with flexibility in how they utilize energy storage systems.

Next, journey to Fairlawn, Ohio, to discover the latest breakthroughs in industrial hose applications, and the vital role it plays in society today. With extensive and complete hose manufacturing capabilities, audiences will learn about ContiTech’s strong emphasis on safety systems, enabling them to provide the safest solutions to the industry. It will also provide information about ContiTech’s product breadth, innovation, and technically advanced compounding and manufacturing ability, which helps ContiTech’s remain a market leader.

As the fastest growing industry in the United States today, Innovations travels to Washington state to learn about the latest breakthroughs in high-quality cannabis cultivation. With deep roots in the business, the show will educate about Grow Op Farms, how it is revolutionizing the industry through science, technology, and a dedication to perfected growing techniques.

To further explore how cannabis culture is expanding throughout the country, the show will also look at the recent advances in rotary evaporation, and the role BUCHI Corporation’s Rotavapor® plays. With the motto of creating “quality in your hands,” BUCHI is dedicated to providing the highest quality laboratory products. It will also show how the machines are designed to remove solvent from extracted cannabis oil to recycle solvent for repeated use, creating a more sustainable cannabis concentration.

"This episode is full of the latest and greatest advances taking place across science, technology, machinery and more, and how these factors are helping add growth to our economies and industries across the globe,” said Robert Sikich, Senior Producer for the Innovations Series.

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Our field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables us to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com