Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC today announced the launch of a revolutionary new application, the Smarter Restrooms App. The interactive tool allows portable restroom rentals fleet owners to monitor and control operational systems for your portable restroom trailer(s) from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. The application will be available with new portable restroom trailers, featuring fingertip control to lock and unlock, and easily maintain systems operations. Specifically, it will monitor waste and freshwater tank levels, power, and interior climate control.

With the swipe of a finger, maintain and secure your portable restroom rentals fleet. Portable restroom trailers are mobile, self-sustaining sanitation facilities complete with water-saving toilets, sinks with running hot and cold water, climate-control, and freshwater and waste tanks. The new application is an industry-changing innovation using a map to assess the location of the client’s entire fleet. It allows businesses to set up multiple geographic zones (geo zones) and receive alerts if any of their restroom trailers enter or exit these zones. Most importantly, users receive text/email alerts for any undesired activity, including freshwater and waste levels, shore power, inside temperature, security, and local weather. For portable restroom trailers utilized at beaches, swimming pools, and golf courses, units can be monitored and controlled remotely. Giving guests a clean and sanitary experience at all times.

“We're always looking for ways to save our customers time and money - and that starts with maintaining your fleet or a single unit," said Teri Pahon, Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC President. "The mobile application allows you total control of operational systems from the palm of your hand. Lock and unlock your unit, verify power is on or off, verify interior climate control is adjusted properly with a couple of swipes. The app will revolutionize the way we maintain portable restroom trailers.”

About Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC:

Since 2007, Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC has been working with companies, municipalities, government organizations, and individuals to purchase or rent high-quality portable restrooms. We are the only company that offers clients over seven manufacturers to choose from, providing the best value, quality, affordable solution. We serve clients domestically and internationally, delivering the best portable restrooms to fit the client’s needs.

For more information on this unique solution call us at: 888-998-7443 or visit us online at: http://www.portablerestroomtrailers.com