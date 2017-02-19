A pioneering new field service app called jobi (http://www.jobi.pro) launches today to change the way contractors connect with home owners.

Jobi provides home service providers such as residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical contractors with real-time analytics, instant dispatch and scheduling, packaging options, online payments and their own branded company app. This revolutionary technology enables contractors to run their entire service business from their phone.

“Having the ability to not only manage your sales fleet, but also stay connected with your customers is proving to be a radical step in connecting service providers with consumers,” said Joe Crisara, CEO and co-founder of jobi. “We’ve seen this take flight in other spaces like the taxi industry, and know this is going to change the way service professionals gain new business in the future.”

This “toolbelt for your tablet” is changing up the service industry with features that allow customers to:



Schedule service calls and dispatch opportunities.

Track technicians in the field and find the fastest route via GPS mapping.

View current sales and set sales goals on real-time dashboard.

Create premium, mid-range and economy choices in one click - proven to boost sales.

Scan credit cards and capture signatures all in the app, no paperwork.

Record audio during service calls for training purposes and to improve customer satisfaction.

Import and export to QuickBooks to keep all transactions in sync.

Create on-the-fly digital invoices for individual products and services.

Get your own branded homeowners app to stay connected with customers.

Customers can track service plans, warranties and service history right from their phone.

Make remote presentations and share with all decisions makers.

Easily track purchasing trends on the real-time results dashboard.

“One of the things that makes jobi different from any other field service management software out there is the accompanying client app,” said Crisara. “Now, homeowners can connect with contractors instantly to schedule home repairs.”

This valuable tool gives home owners the ability to schedule services, make payments, review price quotes, maintenance agreements, warranty plans and much more. The app also logs a complete history of all previous projects completed on the home, making it easier for homeowners to make purchasing decisions and track the overall state of their home.

Learn how to get your team up and running at http://www.jobi.pro or schedule a free training demo at http://www.scheduleyou.in/bdkXEc.