AccuQuilt to Feature Exclusive Sue Bouchard Quilt Exhibit

AccuQuilt is proud to announce a new gallery exhibit by internationally renowned quilt designer, artist, and teacher Sue Bouchard. Entitled “The Quilts of Sue Bouchard: A Journey of Color and Design,” the exhibit will run from February 1 through April 27, 2017.

“Journey” features ten original quilts created by Sue, each one a study in color and creativity. A gorgeous array of thoughtful and unique designs make this exhibit unforgettable for quilters and textile enthusiasts alike.

Sue Bouchard not only creates original quilts, she has also taught classes at Quilt in a Day, located in San Marcos, CA. for over twenty years, where she is lauded for her laid-back style and innovative block party designs.

Two of her quilt designs -- Bears in the Woods and the Underground Railroad Sampler—have won the coveted National Primedia Award of Excellence.

Sue is Executive Assistant to the founder and owner of Quilt in a Day, Eleanor Burns, and is a vital contributor to all their publications. She frequently travels throughout the United States with Eleanor, and teaches on her own at numerous quilt guilds and quilt festivals throughout the United States, Ireland, England, and Scotland.

“We are incredibly excited about this exhibit, and honored that a talent such as Sue Bouchard has allowed us access to her stunning work,” said AccuQuilt President Greg Gaggini.

View the Journey of Color and Design exhibit online, or call 888.258.7913 to schedule a tour of the exhibit.

