Illumeo Announces Certification Programs

Knowledge workers need to do more than ever to stand out from the crowd and achieve career success. Today, Illumeo, Inc. proudly announces the launch of Focused Business Certifications. A new addition to Illumeo’s class-leading Expertise Management system, Focused Business Certifications are an efficient and cost effective way to build world-class expertise in finance, HR, sales and marketing.

Focused Business Certifications bring the world of on-demand learning convenience and low cost together with Illumeo’s hundreds of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). We are launching certification programs that build deep expertise in highly focused topic areas such as Internal Controls, Ethics, Excel and Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) and will be expanding our certification offering to cover many more topics in Finance, Sales, HR and Marketing. Each certification program includes from ten to over forty hours of engaging, operationally-focused courses available on demand, any time and on any device. Each certification focuses on a critical, highly targeted topic to provide deep learning and contextual insights only deliverable by SME's with decades of experience in their field, just like Illumeo’s more than 200 expert instructors.

“Our intention is to enable corporate professionals with just the learning they need to succeed at their current or prospective job, and find long-term success, without excessive time or cost,” noted John Kogan, founder and CEO of Illumeo. “Today’s corporate professional needs to stand out from the crowd with their depth of knowledge, leading to better performance and better career outcomes. We’re proud to be a part of our users’ professional success.”

At launch, Illumeo has four Focused Business Certifications: SOX, Excel, Internal Controls, and Ethics, with plans to grow to dozens of certifications during the course of 2017. The certifications will provide learners with an incredible start in a particular area of career focus, or will provide someone already working in the topic area with the additional depth and expertise needed to propel their career forward. Hiring managers will want to hire people with the proven quality and depth of knowledge that Illumeo is known for.

Work is hard enough as it is. Building expertise should come easily and shouldn’t break the bank. Illumeo makes this possible with its Expertise Management platform, used by dozens of Fortune 1000 companies, and now with Expert Certifications. We are excited and proud to help our users succeed!

