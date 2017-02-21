Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys Kemal Hawa and Emily Naughton will be participating in the Sixth Annual Northern California Data Center Summit. Hawa and Naughton will each moderate panels. The summit will be held Feb. 21-22, 2017, at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco.

Hawa will moderate the panel, “End-User Discussion: Changing the Way of Thinking About the Cloud, Decision-Making Analysis, Impact of the Cloud Offerings & Challenges Over the Next 12 Months” Feb. 21 at 1:35 p.m. He will also speak on the panel, “Data Center Industry’s Next Chapter: Who Will Survive and Thrive?” Feb. 21 at 3:15 p.m. Naughton will moderate the panel, “The Advantages of Development in California Markets: Analysis of the Impact of the Edge, Power, Connectivity & Incentives on Site Selection” Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m.

The conference is presented by CapRate Events, LLC (CRE). According to CRE’s website, the summit will feature speakers who will provide broad market analysis of the opportunities and challenges. Participating end-users will represent leading financial institutions and the region’s most active firms. Over the last five years more than 2,000 senior-level industry executives attended the summit.

Hawa focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media and technology industries, domestically and internationally. Hawa regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors’ committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions. Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the cloud computing space, including the negotiation of data center and co-location leases, globally. Hawa also has significant experience in the negotiation of network infrastructure transactions, including submarine cable systems (builds, financings, and capacity procurement), as well as terrestrial fiber optic network transactions.

Naughton focuses her practice on commercial transactions involving real estate and technology matters, with an emphasis on cloud computing. Naughton has represented some of the world’s largest content providers in colocation and data center leases globally with providers ranging from multinational owner-operators to single facility operators. Naughton has also represented various data center operators on complex data center development projects, new construction and leases.

Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the summit.

