SourceMedia Introduces Digital Insurance

SourceMedia, a diversified digital media company serving senior professionals in financial services, technology and healthcare, unveiled a new brand and website to serve the insurance technology community. The new brand, Digital Insurance, officially launched today, incorporating a new content mission and a fully redesigned user experience.

The mission of Digital Insurance is to be the essential information resource for senior executives leading the digital transformation of the insurance industry. As such, Digital Insurance will explore a way of doing business that incorporates real-time information processing, agile decision-making, experience-based marketing, and decentralized networks of objects, devices and people.

With its new mission and UX, Digital Insurance will engage an increasingly innovative community of insurance professionals with news and analysis, case studies, data, research, and live events, including Dig|In: The Digital Future of Insurance -- the single most important gathering for knowledge-sharing in the field.

“Digital Insurance is proud to be the only media brand focused squarely on insurance technology and transformation,” said the brand’s editor-in-chief, Nathan Golia. “We’re committed to keeping the insurance community’s leaders — both its establishment and its disruptors — up to the moment on the critical issues, ideas and trends that most matter to their business.”

Readers are served by a new, powerful web platform that includes a fully responsive site design and a more engaging user experience. The platform presents a superior native advertising environment with sponsor-commissioned articles, white papers, infographics and videos fully optimized for contextual discovery within the editorial experience. Additionally, the website’s continuous scrolling page load capability increases content accessibility and engagement, as well as ad viewability.

The new digital publishing platform is part of SourceMedia’s broader initiative to unify its offerings and capabilities, including information services, events, research and marketing solutions. This holistic approach provides an enhanced 360-degree audience view, resulting in insights that unlock new growth and development opportunities for the company, its subscribers, and its marketing clients.

Through the application of intelligent data and insights that define technology-purchase intent, Digital Insurance will partner with its marketing clients to generate powerful marketing ideas that drive successful results.

“This is a milestone moment not just for SourceMedia and Digital Insurance, but also for the industry,” said the brand’s Publisher Holli Gronset. “In a media market where others have stepped back, Digital Insurance has expanded its commitment, investing in content and technology, and providing advanced resources for marketers.”

