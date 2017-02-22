Amped Wireless, the leading manufacturer of high power, long range wireless solutions, is now shipping its first Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender, the HELIOS-EX. Winner of a CES Innovations Award, the HELIOS-EX High Power AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender is compatible with any router and can increase coverage up to 12,000 sq. ft. It features DirectLink™ Technology that yields speeds up to two times greater than other range extenders by using a dedicated 5GHz connection to the home router.

“The Helios-EX delivers unprecedented performance by providing a dedicated connection to the home router instead of using a half-duplex, walkie-talkie type communication that current Wi-Fi range extenders use. For example, when you use a walkie-talkie, only one person speaks at a time and you have to wait for that person to finish speaking before you can. This is how current extenders work, which often results in a reduction in speed by up to 50%. The Helio-EX can function in full duplex mode, thus increasing the transfer speeds significantly. This issue has plagued extenders and their performance, but with the Helios-EX, the problem is now a thing of the past, and the overall performance is improved with better connection reliability. This means no more lag, no more dropped connections, faster streaming and an overall better experience.” said Jason Owen, VP of Networking at Amped Wireless.

The HELIOS-EX range extender eradicates Wi-Fi dead spots, making them a problem of the past with maximum signal magnification via 12 high power amplifiers and 4 high gain antennas (1 internal, 3 external). The HELIOS-EX range extender also features MU-MIMO technology so data can be delivered to multiple devices at once without lags in streaming or downloading. It’s also built with blazing-fast Gigabit Ports and top of the line USB 3.0 file sharing capabilities.

Connections are maximized with speeds up to 399Mbps via the 2.4GHz band and up to 866Mbps via each of the two 5GHz bands. The tri-band extender uses the second 5.0GHz band as a dedicated link to the router via DirectLink technology. This dedicated connection means the remaining two bands are freed up to communicate with the connecting devices. By freeing up these bands for the clients, this results in up to twice the connection speeds of standard range extenders. Additional features include the ability to create guest networks and regulate user access, and the option to control the distance of the Wi-Fi network’s extended reach. Setup is simplified with an easy mobile friendly setup wizard.

The HELIOS-EX High Power Tri-Band AC2200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with DirectLink (RE2200T) is available now at ampedwireless.com. It will be available at Best Buy, other brick and mortar retailers, and online retailers in the following weeks at a retail price of $179.99.

