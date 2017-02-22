“Kids and teens should feel safe at school. I’m proud that we can partner with the state of Oregon on the SafeOregon program. Oregon has taken incredible steps to ensure the safety of their students.” Sprigeo CEO and Founder, Joe Bruzzese.

Sprigeo (http://www.sprigeo.com) is pleased to have been selected by the Oregon State Police as the primary vendor for SafeOregon, a new school safety tip line program available to all public K-12 schools in Oregon at no cost to use. SafeOregon requires schools to complete a sign-up process in order for students to use.

Sprigeo provides tip-line services and school safety resources to over 4,500 schools across 29 states in an ongoing effort to promote school safety. Over the past 6 years, Sprigeo has been fortunate to have built relationships with school leaders and nationally recognized experts that have shared strategies and expertise with their growing network of school districts. Sprigeo CEO and Founder, Joe Bruzzese shared, “Kids and teens should feel safe at school. I’m proud that we can partner with the state of Oregon on the SafeOregon program. Oregon has taken incredible steps to ensure the safety of their students.”

SafeOregon is a way for students, staff or other members of the public to anonymously report and share confidential information of a threat or a potential threat to student safety. Trained staff are available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year reached through a phone call, text message, mobile application or website. The main goal of SafeOregon is to intervene at the earliest possible point in the life of a young person who is struggling, helping them when they need it, before the situation turns into a tragedy.

SafeOregon is designed to encourage Oregon students to share and respond to anything that threatens their safety or the safety of others, anything that makes a student feel unsafe or if a student knows someone who feels unsafe. Here are a few examples: safety threats, violence, threats of violence, fights, drugs, alcohol, weapons, bullying or friends that talk about hurting themselves, harassment, intimidation, cyber bullying, or self-harm.

Jodi Sherwood, Oregon State Police SafeOregon Project Manager quote: “Sprigeo has a proven solution, easily scalable to fit Oregon’s need for a statewide approach. We are pleased to work with a vendor who has taken the time to understand the different needs of our state and work with us on the opportunities to improve school safety in a bolder, more proactive way helping our students achieve success.”

Tips can be submitted 24/7/365 through the SafeOregon.com web portal, by e-mail to tip(at)safeoregon(dot)com, through the SafeOregon mobile application (available for android or iOS device), or by calling or texting 844-472-3367. Tips are promptly analyzed and routed for the most appropriate follow up and urgency. This may be to school officials, law enforcement, community mental health programs or other appropriate local or state agencies. Tip Line staff make sure follow-up is noted and recorded.

SafeOregon – the school safety tip line – became Law through HB 4075 (2016), as a result of recommendations from the Oregon Task Force on School Safety charged with improving safety and security at schools across the state. The task force was established by House Bill 4087, bringing together representatives from police, fire, school administration, teachers, school boards and service districts, along with the Governor’s education and public safety policy advisors, and legislators. The task force is chaired by Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts and Dr. David Novotney Willamette Education Service District.

For more information, visit http://www.safeoregon.com. The resource page has more information for students, parents and for schools to sign-up. Students are encouraged to talk to their school administration about making SafeOregon available in their school.

Additionally:

It is a violation of ORS165.570 to improperly use the SafeOregon system.