APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network monitoring and security solutions, announced that it will be demonstrating its latest advancements in network monitoring for the healthcare sector. APCON will feature its IntellaFlex XR network visibility family with the HyperEngine Packet Processor blade’s new data security and privacy advancements.

APCON can be found at booth 495 during the 2017 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition, taking place February 19-23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

“With increasing security threats and continuing compliance requirements, healthcare IT and security teams are demanding more insights and data protection across their networks,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “The new advancements to our HyperEngine Packet Processor allows healthcare engineers to gain more visibility into their network traffic while protecting patient’s private information.”

The HyperEngine blade, part of APCON’s Security Monitoring for Healthcare solution, provides complete visibility at all layers of the IT network. The HyperEngine blade adds up to 200Gbps of real-time packet processing to IntellaFlex XR monitoring systems.

The latest update to the HyperEngine offers a pattern matching feature which inspects the packet payload looking for specific data patterns and masks the matched data, improving data privacy in support of compliance to HIPAA, PCI and internal best practices. This version of the HyperEngine also includes expanded support for NetFlow with additions of NetFlow v9 and IPFIX.

APCON’s IntellaFlex XR family of network visibility solutions complement healthcare companies’ networks by providing comprehensive monitoring and leveraging appropriate network security and monitoring tools across their network.

During HIMSS, APCON is also demonstrating its newly released IntellaStore II+, an all-in-one network monitoring solution. Any media representative who wants to schedule a product demonstration may contact the APCON public relations team at 503-682-4050.

