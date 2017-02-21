PresenceLearning New Insights for Building Disability Pride and Empowering Students with Hidden Disabilities” will be hosted by disability advocate, author, poet, and consultant LeDerick Horne and researcher Dr. Margo Izzo on March 30, 2017.

PresenceLearning, the leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers, is hosting its second “Eureka! Big Ideas for Big Changes in SPED” webinar to help educators, clinicians and administrators better engage and encourage students with hidden disabilities such as ADHD, learning disabilities, autism, and emotional and behavioral disturbances. “New Insights for Building Disability Pride and Empowering Students with Hidden Disabilities” will be hosted by disability advocate, author, poet, and consultant LeDerick Horne and researcher Dr. Margo Izzo on March 30, 2017.

To register for the free webinar, visit:

http://www.presencelearning.com/sped-ahead-webinar/new-insights-for-building-disability-pride-and-empowering-students-with-hidden-disabilities/

During the webinar, Horne and Dr. Izzo will share their stories and evidence-based practices and case studies, as well as help attendees discover new ideas for helping connect students to positive role models, build on their assets, and advocate for the services they are required to receive.

The series’ three webinars provide exceptional professional development opportunities for an entire staff at no charge. Certificates of attendance are issued to attendees who attend the live webinars to use for professional development documentation. All live webinars start at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time) and last 90 minutes.

The third and final Eureka webinar is on May 6, 2017 with Dr. Randy Sprick, an educational consultant, trainer and author. During his webinar, Dr. Sprick will unpack the STOIC framework, a really big idea for improving student behavior.

After each live event, the webinars are made available on-demand as recordings. To watch a recording of the first Eureka! webinar, “Big Ideas in Neuroscience: Brains, Behavior and Engagement for Students and SPED Leaders” with Dr. Lori Desautels, click here.

