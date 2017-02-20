ClearObject, an Internet of Things (IoT) Systems Innovator, is honored to be a nominee in the Scale-up of the Year ($5M-$20M) category for the 18th annual TechPoint Mira Awards presented by Angie’s List, Genesys and Salesforce.

TechPoint, the growth initiative for Indiana’s technology ecosystem, produces the Mira Awards each year to honor the most innovative and successful technologies and technology companies in Indiana, as well as entrepreneurs and educators. Winners will be announced during the annual Mira Awards gala at The Westin Indianapolis on April 29, 2017.

The past three years have brought many recognitions for ClearObject, including being named by Inc. magazine as the fastest growing IT services company in Indiana and attaining a compound annual growth rate of over 300%. By combining the power of its growing global team and expertise of strategic partners, ClearObject provides a clear pathway for enterprise customers and some of the most trusted brands across the world to adapt their legacy products through cloud and IoT project services.

“It is an immense honor to be included as a nominee among such an elite group of high-growth, innovation-driven companies. As ClearObject emerges as a global leader in the Internet of Things ecosystem, we are excited to be scaling our business and accelerating our growth in the state of Indiana,” said John McDonald, CEO of ClearObject.

Nominees were selected by 50 independent subject matter experts who evaluated and ranked the applications. At the end of February, all nominees will deliver presentations and answer questions in-person with one of the independent judging panels, and then the judges will select the winners following their deliberations.

“In just over a decade, Indiana has seen more than $6.5 billion in acquisitions and IPOs from our tech community. More recently, in 2016, two-thirds of all the venture capital dollars and three-quarters of all the deals raised in Indiana went to tech companies,” said TechPoint President and CEO Mike Langellier. “The Mira Awards exist to celebrate our state’s tremendous tech success stories and amplify them to media, investors and technology buyers nationwide.”

A complete list of the 2017 TechPoint Mira Awards nominees is available at http://www.techpoint.org/mira.

About ClearObject

ClearObject is an IoT Systems Innovator helping the world’s best companies connect their bold ideas to the Internet of Things. We bring our years of experience, our team of experts and our coalition of leading partners together to make your IoT solutions a reality.

About TechPoint

TechPoint is the nonprofit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s technology companies and overall tech ecosystem. The team is focused on attracting talent, accelerating scale-up companies, activating the community, and amplifying stories of success. For more information, please visit http://www.techpoint.org.