Promocode2017.com, the largest online promo codes portal, announced today the launch of the Filippov Scientific Foundation for undergraduate college students nationwide. Through this foundation, Promocode2017.com is offering scholarships to full-time undergraduate students in the amount of $10,000 each toward tuition, books and fees for the Fall 2017 semester. Interested students can learn more at http://promocode2017.com/college-scholarship.

“This is the company's way of further supporting the tradition and mission of helping students save money,” says Konstantin Filippov, founder of the Filippov Scientific Foundation. “Giving exceptional college students the opportunity focus their energy on academics and attaining their goals while lessening their financial burdens is our goal.”

Filippov Scientific Foundation offers four scholarships valued at $10,000 each for undergraduate students with GPAs of 2.5 or higher. The funds must only be used for educational needs at the winners’ universities. Winners are selected by the official scholarship committee and the finalists will be featured at Promocode2017.com

Filippov Scientific Foundation and Promocode2017.com support children and teenagers by helping them afford education in scientific fields. Filippov Scientific Foundation funds equipment for future scientists and engineers that can be too expensive for many families to afford.

About Promocode2017.com

Promocode2017.com is a leading online promo code website, with more than 6 million visitors per month. Promocode2017.com is a part of bringsales.com media. Throughout the years, it has saved customers millions by providing them with the best promo codes found online.