Rigaku Corporation has published its latest edition of the Crystallography Times, which is available to view on the company’s global website. The Crystallography Times is a monthly electronic newsletter presented by Rigaku Oxford Diffraction that concentrates on life sciences and serves the X-ray analysis community.

The new issue features information about the upcoming 2017 European User's Meeting for the single crystal diffraction community, to be held at Merton College of the University of Oxford on 22nd to 23rd of March.

“Crystallography in the News” is a comprehensive section of the newsletter that aggregates the latest developments in life sciences from around the world and showcases the newest research findings and developments. A lengthy list of links to recent crystallographic papers is also included.

The Product Spotlight in the current issue features the Rigaku BioSAXS-2000 Small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) Kratky camera system, based on a patented two-dimensional Kratky design and engineered specifically to meet the needs of structural biologists. The BioSAXS-2000 SAXS camera takes up considerably less space than a conventional 3-pinhole camera but offers better flux characteristics.

The newsletter also offers a user forum, where readers can find discussions about software, general crystallography issues and other topics related to single-crystal X-ray diffraction. Featured videos, “Lab in the Spotlight” profiles, book reviews and user surveys are regular features of the newsletter.

Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,100 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 70 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

