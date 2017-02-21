L6 Chemicals & Logistics Sponsor at Planet Microcap Showcase 2017

L6 Chemicals & Logistics announced today that it will be a sponsor of the Planet Microcap Showcase 2017 to be held in Las Vegas, NV at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort April 26-28, 2017.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase is a two-and-a-half days’ event featuring the most promising MicroCap public company presentations, facilitated one-on-one meetings, and daily/nightly networking events. The majority of the investor audience are institutional and high-net worth accredited investors, family offices, and professionals who invest in MicroCap stocks.

“At last year's event, we had over 500 one-on-one meetings and feedback was very positive. This year we have great expectations for another quality event. We are pleased to welcome L6 Chemicals & Logistics among our sponsors at Planet MicroCap Showcase 2017”, Said Shelly Kraft CEO of SNN, Inc.

“L6 Chemicals & Logistics is pleased to be associated with SNN and their array of activities. In addition to Planet Microcap, we are now a regular articles contributor to the Oil & Gas section of the MicroCap Review magazine”, said Frederic Scheer CEO of L6 Chemicals & Logistics.

An article entitled “OPEC and OIL Stocks in 2017” was recently featured on page 84 of the MicroCap Review quarterly magazine published by SNN.

About SNN Incorporated

SNN Incorporated is a global financial news and publishing company that focuses on market awareness and investor visibility for public and private microcap companies. The company publishes StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source, MicroCap Review magazine, The #1 Magazine in the MicroCap Space, and hosts the annual MicroCap investor conference, the Planet MicroCap Showcase.

Website: http://www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

About L6 Chemicals & Logistics, Corp.

L6 Chemicals & Logistics grows prosperity by facilitating trade. We have built a world-class international business by stressing service and performance. L6 trades energy related commodities in large volume. We work with large suppliers to connect customers to the global economy and serve buyers across the world. For oil and petroleum products we work with electric utilities, refiners, majors and National Oil Companies. We have a long-term perspective. We act as partner to corporations and communities and create sustained value for our network of suppliers and clients. We have developed an active O&G blogging activity including in depth analysis of certain markets that you can review on our web site. To learn more visit: http://www.L6chemicalslogistics.com

Contact:

SNN Incorporated

rkraft(at)snnwire(dot)com

Robert Kraft Tel: (424) 227-9018