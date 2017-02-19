First Team Real Estate, Orange County’s leading real estate brokerage, is pleased to reveal a hard-to-achieve client satisfaction rating of 98%—based on data collected from over 2,000 homebuyers and sellers by an independent 3rd party. Given that First Team is the largest independent brokerage in Southern California and closes more than 9,000 local transactions each year, this near-perfect rating is all the more significant.

“We take great pride in sharing this statistic with our sales associates, employees and thousands of customers. Compared to the industry average, our 98% customer satisfaction rating is nothing short of outstanding,” remarked Cameron Merage, founder and CEO of First Team Real Estate. “Satisfaction ratings don’t reach this level of excellence by accident—this one goes to show that our agents truly do put their clients first.”

According to Merage, First Team’s impressive customer satisfaction rating is also a byproduct of the company’s unparalleled culture as a principal-based business, owned and operated by one of Orange County’s most active philanthropic families for 42 years. Just as the Merage extended family’s philanthropic impact on the Orange County community is well known—with projects such as the Merage JCC in Irvine with over 3,000 members, and the Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine, plus contributions to organizations including Hoag Hospital, Irvine School District, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity, to name just a few—First Team’s dedication to giving back is further evident in its commitment to helping local families acquire their dream homes and improve their quality of life through the experience of homeownership.

“The notion of ‘giving back’ stems from our most important core values as an organization, of supporting our sales associates to put our clients first,” Merage continued. “Through our commitment to setting a new standard in customer satisfaction, and through our philanthropic endeavors, we strive for the betterment of the communities and families we so proudly serve.”

