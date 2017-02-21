LabTech Founder Matt Nachtrab Joins eFolder as Chief Strategy Officer

eFolder As eFolder moves to our next chapter of growth, Matt’s industry relationships and track record of innovation will be vital to eFolder’s strategic development.

eFolder, a leading supplier of business continuity and file sync and collaboration software, today announced the appointment of Matt Nachtrab as Chief Strategy Officer. Nachtrab is a managed services industry pioneer and was the founder of LabTech Software, which was successfully merged into ConnectWise in 2015. Most recently, Nachtrab served as President and Chief Operating Officer of ConnectWise and currently serves on the ConnectWise board of directors. Nachtrab will lead corporate development and strategic planning initiatives at eFolder.

“When we met Matt, we were very impressed with the leadership he demonstrated while scaling LabTech and ConnectWise. As eFolder moves to our next chapter of growth, Matt’s industry relationships and track record of innovation will be vital to eFolder’s strategic development,” says Kevin Hoffman, eFolder CEO. “Since Matt also founded and operated Nemsys, an MSP business, I appreciate how he innately understands and cares deeply about helping IT service providers succeed.”

“As I’ve watched eFolder grow over the past few years, I‘ve been impressed with its development and delivery of a comprehensive portfolio of B2B SaaS services designed specifically for MSPs,” says Matt Nachtrab, eFolder Chief Strategy Officer. “My goal at eFolder is simple; to assist the IT service provider community toward success by leveraging eFolder’s broad portfolio of data protection, business continuity, and file collaboration software and services. Great things are happening at eFolder and I am excited to be a part of it.”

“This is a huge win for eFolder,” says David Lair, President of Lair Services, Inc. “We are a ConnectWise shop, using both ConnectWise Manage and Automate (formerly LabTech), and we use eFolder for everything, from BDR to file sync and collaboration. Innovation for us is all about bringing this technology together into a compelling, MSP-centric solution. Who better than Matt Nachtrab to drive that vision? He will make a stellar addition to the eFolder leadership team.”

2016 was a banner year for eFolder, with profitable growth above 30%, continuous innovation, and key additions to the leadership team. In June, the company announced the acquisition of Replibit, a business continuity software platform designed for MSPs, and later in the year, started shipping the industry’s first all-flash BDR appliance product family based upon Replibit technology. Replibit has been very well received, with hundreds of new MSPs deploying the solution in 2016, driving over 200% Y/Y growth of Replibit. In October, the company announced the addition of Microsoft veteran, Francois Daumard, as SVP of Sales. In January 2017, the company announced the consolidation of its worldwide headquarters in Denver, CO. The company recently celebrated its 44th consecutive quarter of growth, and is profitable and cash-flow positive.

About eFolder

eFolder is a leading supplier of cloud business continuity, cloud file sync and collaboration, and cloud to cloud backup solutions for MSPs, cloud service providers, system integrators, and VARs. Delivered as wholesale services to the channel, eFolder enables its partners to provide branded cloud services and to generate highly profitable, recurring revenue. eFolder services complement many of the managed service offerings already deployed by partners and integrate with common PSA systems, making adoption of eFolder services fast and easy. eFolder also empowers cost-effective partner and end-user private clouds, allowing partners to meet the needs of any client, regardless of size or readiness to engage in public cloud services. eFolder is a privately held company and is headquartered in Denver, CO. For more information, please visit: http://www.efolder.net and follow us on Twitter: @eFolder