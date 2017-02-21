Leisure Sports Announces New Senior Executive Leadership Team Members

Leisure Sports Hospitality Erin and Noah will be essential assets as we continue to grow with new products and developing strong strategic partnerships

Building on three decades of success in the health club and hospitality industries, Leisure Sports Hospitality has fortified its senior executive management team as it looks to expand its diverse portfolio of properties and services. Two new positions have been created to support these efforts. Erin Gilmour Watson has assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Growth, while Noah Rolland has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. In their new roles, Watson and Rolland will help drive the opening of new sites, fitness club acquisitions, and the expansion of strategic partnerships.

Rolland joined 2G Fitness, a subsidiary of Leisure Sports, in 2015 as Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. He successfully created proprietary training methodologies and integrated technologies to significantly increase revenue. As Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, Rolland will continue the development of new club platforms and programs that drive company-wide growth. Additionally, he will serve as a thought partner and innovative catalyst, driving the continuous refinement of existing Leisure Sports’ products and services.

Rolland has a track record of success in the fitness and hospitality industries that spans nearly three decades. His broad executive expertise includes team management, product innovation, revenue management, and strategic partnerships. Rolland’s achievements include roles with several industry leaders, including TRX, Equinox, Crunch, Carmel Valley Ranch, and the Rancho La Puerta Spa.

“Noah shares our values, business focus, and drive for innovation. His extensive experience within the fitness industry coupled with a proven record to drive growth within an organization make him an extraordinary leader for our team,” said Steve Gilmour, President and CEO of Leisure Sport.

As the Senior Vice President of Growth for Leisure Sports, Watson will serve as the vanguard for LSI’s growth and expansion efforts across the company, including the continued evolution of the existing boutique fitness platform.

Watson joined Leisure Sports more than 13 years ago, excelling in several positions across both fitness club and hotel properties. Rising quickly through the ranks, her most notable roles include managing a large team of more than 30, serving as an opening team member of the Renaissance ClubSport Aliso Viejo property, a stint as General Manager for The Studio (Leisure Sports’ boutique fitness club brand), and most recently Vice President of Development for 2G Fitness.

“Over the course of her career, Erin as has held several critical leadership roles where she has successfully implemented strategies that have strengthened and enhanced our business and our brands,” said Gilmour. “Erin and Noah will be essential assets as we continue to grow with new products and develop strong strategic partnerships.”

ABOUT LEISURE SPORTS HOSPITALITY

A privately held company based in California, Leisure Sports a pioneer in the “fitness resort” concept building fitness clubs that combine function with aesthetics and practicality with luxury. The company currently operates clubs in California, and Oregon serving over 60,000 members under the brands of Renaissance ClubSport, ClubSport.