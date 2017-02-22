Semrock Ships Three Millionth Filter

When every photon in your system counts, get “The Right Solution, Right Now” from Semrock.

Semrock is proud to announce that they recently shipped their three millionth filter! They would like to thank all of their customers and key suppliers for helping to make this possible. They have completed the expansion of their facilities last summer as the demand for Semrock’s products and services remains strong, and the extra capacity allowed them to maintain their On-Time Delivery of >99% while improving their out-going quality to unprecedented levels.

Semrock’s New Product pipeline remains strong and is drawing interest in their high growth areas like super-resolution microscopy, clinical diagnostics, hyper-spectral imaging, and portable instrumentation. Please visit their website (http://www.semrock.com) to see the latest industry leading products. Customers depend on them for more than just optical filters, and that is why they continue to enhance their services and freely available tools like SearchLight™, a spectra viewer for simulating fluorescence microscopy imaging systems (https://searchlight.semrock.com).

About Semrock

Semrock, a unit of IDEX Health & Science, LLC, based in Rochester, NY, manufactures spectrally complex optical filters that set the standard in performance, quality and reliability for the life science, point-of-care, clinical diagnostic, and analytical instrumentation industries. All Semrock optical filters are made with hard-coated sputtered thin-film coatings. Patented products include the BrightLine® fluorescence filters, RazorEdge® Raman spectroscopy filters, StopLine® notch filters, VersaChrome® tunable filters, Polarization bandpass filters, and PulseLine™ femtosecond optics. OEMs and end-users benefit from high volume customized optics as well as a wide selection of standard catalog products available for same day shipment. Orders for Semrock catalog products received by noon (EST) are shipped the same day. Custom sized catalog filters are available in less than a week. Standard catalog products are guaranteed to meet customer needs with a 30-day, no-hassle return policy and covered by a ten-year warranty. Semrock is ITAR registered and certified to the ISO 9001:2008 standard.