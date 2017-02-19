The Best Hair Braiding Salon in Phoenix AZ is Now Open

Phoenix, AZ: Nefertiti Hair Salon is excited to announce they have opened their first Hair Braiding Salon location in Glendale, directly across the Glendale Community College. The salon is located right next to the T-Mobile store, behind the Panda Express restaurant. Nefertiti Hair salon offers African Hair Braiding, Weaves and Sew In, Dreadlocks, Senegalese Twist, Cornrows, Natural Hair Styling, Cut and Color.

Nefertiti Hair Salon designed the 1,000 square foot to be customer friendly and to provide certain privacies to each customer by having each booth separated by a five feet wall. With 10 chairs and 2 shampoo bowls, the salon can accommodate a lot of customers without being crowded.

“We can’t wait for everybody to come enjoy our vision, to experience why we built the best hair braiding salon”, said Lili the Owner of Nefertiti Hair Salon.” She added “Our main objective was to create a salon for professionals where they can get their hair done and be treated like the queens and kings they are.”

Lili has spent years planning the details of the salon. After 8 years of experience in the industry, she studied what the customers need the most and sought to satisfy that need. Hence, she created a hair braiding salon to always deliver quality work with exceptional customer service. Additionally, she made sure her prices are competitive; she believes you don’t have to break a bank to look fabulous. She chose a location that was central to the valley and that rapidly accessible from each side of the town. She built the salon to be simple but relaxing.

Lili also hired the best braiders and stylists in the valley. Her team is well versed into the current trends in the industry and is constantly improving their technics. While customers may call in to book an appointment, walk-ins are always welcome during business hours.

To learn more, visit us at http://www.lilihairsalon.com, or https://www.yelp.com/biz/nefertiti-hair-salon-glendale, https://www.facebook.com/NefertitiHairSalon/