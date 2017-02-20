Women of Global Change Atlanta Chapter Gathers for Global Impact

"I am so honored with the men and women of Atlanta. They are true leaders in business and in the community," says Dame Shellie Hunt

The WGC Atlanta Chapter opening was this past year in 2016 and they continue expanding and networking with monthly meetings. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd 2017 at the 1818 Club, 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway, in Duluth, Georgia, 30097, from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. with Shellie Hunt, WGC founder as guest speaker. Dr. Natalie Forest, Executive Director of WGC will also be present.

This will be an exciting meeting for the chapter of Women of Global Change. The main focus of the event is the WGC mission to expand networks and collaboration with like-minded leaders in service. The Women of Global Change participates in communities and International projects of betterment. We do this through many different programs, missions and adventures. We work in a network of collaboration to provide a better world for ourselves, other women, children, and all human-kind.

Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of Women of Global Change, will be arriving in Duluth and attending the WGC Atlanta Chapter meeting. “I am so honored with the men and women of Atlanta. They are true leaders in business and in the community. WGC Atlanta has already participated in service to the community in such was as children’s cancer support and Street Grace. Come and join us at the WGC Atlanta to grow your business and serve your community, said Hunt.

The mission of Women of Global Change is to enhance a global network, support and empower leaders for positive progress and change for ourselves, our communities and the world. WGC bring together community members and business leaders to work together in business, power and spirit to create a better future.

For more information about attending the WCG Las Vegas Chapter you can call (949) 273 – 8788.

For more information about the impact of Women of Global Change and information about the next events you can take part, you can go to http://www.womenofglobalchange.com/.