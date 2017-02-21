PrinterLogic, the leading server-less Enterprise Print Management solution that enables businesses to eliminate Windows print servers, today announced that is has partnered with Plus Technologies, a leading print and output management provider, to provide businesses with the highest availability and reliability of print delivery. The partnership integrates PrinterLogic and OM Plus Delivery Manager, and also enables PrinterLogic to become a reseller of OM Plus solutions.

PrinterLogic has long been a leader in front-end print management solutions, eliminating the need for Windows servers for print jobs initiated from the PC. Plus Technologies’ OM Plus Delivery Manager seamlessly ingests jobs from multiple back-end systems and delivers them to printers, multifunction devices, fax software, email systems, and more. Together, these integrated front-end and back-end solutions enable businesses of all sizes and in any industry to simplify print management regardless of the origin of the print job while streamlining infrastructure and reducing costs.

Today’s agreement enables PrinterLogic to provide customers with a complete print management solution that provides the following benefits:



Simplified Printer Driver Management & Deployment – PrinterLogic provides easy printer and driver management with a simple interface, eliminates scripting and GPOs, and enables self-service printer installation with floor plan maps.

Enhanced Print Scalability & Reliability – OM Plus Delivery Manager can enhance or replace existing print spooling systems while providing advanced capabilities including print confirmation, re-printing, re-routing, automated failover, load balancing, bundling, re-sequencing, seem-less integration with popular health care EMR solutions such as Epic, and much more.

Certified Solution – OM Plus Delivery Manager is a certified Imprivata pull print solution and certified for SAP ERP environments to increase print fidelity, control, and increase productivity. Delivery Manager also provides many WMS solutions for warehouse and production lines to increase throughput and reduce wait times and outages via automatic print fail-over solutions.

Reduce Costs – PrinterLogic cuts waste of print consumables, reduces the costs of purchasing, deploying and maintaining servers and endpoint devices, and boosts the productivity of IT staff as well as end users. And OM Plus Delivery Manager drastically reduces duplicate printing by ensuring and confirming print delivery.

“By combining Plus Technologies software and its years of experience in back-end printing with our ability to eliminate Microsoft print servers and delivering front-end printer management, a complete end-to-end print management solution is quickly taking shape,” said Ryan Wedig, President and CEO at PrinterLogic. “The OM Plus Delivery Manager solution is unparalleled when it comes to print spooler management, and the integration of our solutions will provide customers reduced cost and simpler printing with greater confidence in print delivery.”

Availability

The integrated solution is available today through PrinterLogic. Please contact sales(at)printerlogic(dot)com with questions or to schedule a demo.

About Plus Technologies, LLC

Since 1994, Plus Technologies (plustechnologies.com) has been providing output management software to corporate, government and healthcare organizations in over 30 countries worldwide. Plus Technologies has been selected by many Fortune 500 companies who are leaders in their markets.

Plus Technologies provides solutions based on their output management suite of products including OM Plus Delivery Manager (print job spooling and delivery), OM Plus Fleet Manager (consumables, printer error and usage management system), and OM Plus Report Manager (electronic report distribution system). We call this collection of software products the OM Plus Software Suite. Plus Technologies also provides custom programming services in the area of output management for organizations.

Plus Technologies has extensive experience in combining their output management software products with a strong implementation services capability to create ‘solutions’ that are as unique as the customer’s problems. In addition, Plus Technologies solutions are known to be very cost effective as the company provides flexible pricing options including utility billing, subscription, and initial license fee licenses.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic is the world's leading server-less Enterprise Print Management solution for remote site printer deployments. With more than 1,500 customers in over 120 countries, PrinterLogic enables organizations of all sizes to eliminate print servers. PrinterLogic's patent-pending single integrated print management platform is an on-premises web application that simplifies the management, migration, and deployment of printers while drastically reducing cost. In 2016, PrinterLogic has been recognized twice as one of the fastest growing companies in North America – being ranked number 141 overall (and 8th amongst software vendors) on the Inc. 5000 and number 107 on the Deloitte Fast 500. For more information, or for a free trial, please visit http://www.printerlogic.com. Questions? Watch our video or connect with us on Twitter at @PrinterLogic or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Google+.