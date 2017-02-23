MobileApp Compass is a new technology designed as an SDK/engine for hardware, software, and Cloud solution providers to enable categorization of mobile apps for the Android® and iOS® environments as well as obtain characteristic and threat intelligence.

NetSTAR, Inc. is announcing its new MobileApp Compass® at Mobile World Congress 2017 (#MWC17). MobileApp Compass is a new technology designed as an SDK/engine for hardware, software, and Cloud solution providers to be able to categorize mobile apps for the Android® and iOS® environments as well as obtain characteristic and threat intelligence associated with each mobile app. MobileApp Compass will be able to work with NetSTAR’s premier inCompass Web Categorization and Threat Intelligence technology, WebApp Compass® for web application and services categorization, ipCompass® and/or third-party technologies.

More information available at http://inCompass.NetSTAR-inc.com/solutions/mobileapp-compass and in our NEXTech presentation at Mobile World Congress 2017 (https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/session/nextech-lab-wednesday-morning-sessions/insights-and-future-trends-of-web-categorization-market-shifts-and-monetization-opportunities-by-netstar/)

For over 17 years NetSTAR has been recognized as the global leader in OEM URL Categorization and Threat Intelligence. With over 250 OEM partners globally distributed, NetSTAR has visibility to over 800,000,000 endpoints/clients. This visibility and expertise provides an unprecedented level of knowledge not only about websites and web services, but also mobile applications, providing the industry the largest and most comprehensive OEM MobileApp Categorization solution available.

The MobileApp Compass engine can be deployed as a local SDK or accessed via NetSTAR's globally distributed Cloud network. Integrating MobileApp Compass into a new or existing solution is simple and requires minimal resources.

About NetSTAR Incorporated

NetSTAR is the global leader in OEM web categorization and web security, as well as web app categorization, mobile app categorization, and ip address insight and reputation. Originally founded in Tokyo, Japan as a joint-venture between Trend Micro and ALSI, NetSTAR is now entirely part of ALSI. NetSTAR’s provides a wide range of solutions, including inCompass®, WebApp Compass™, MobileApp Compass™, ip/Compass™, inCompass ADVantage™, and inSite™ technologies to OEM partners around the world including Cloud, Software and Hardware vendors, as well as Telco and xSPs.

NetSTAR is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with offices located in San Mateo, California, Boulder, Colorado, Sendai, Japan, and London, England.

