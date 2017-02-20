Quammen Health Care Consultants Partners with MyConsultQ

MyConsultQ is providing the technological platform and online marketplace to make the gig economy a winning proposition for independent consultants seeking quality projects and health care industry clients in need of expert resources.

MyConsultQ is profoundly transforming how health care organizations best leverage talent and how health care consultants successfully advance their careers.

Drawing upon the deep industry experience of Quammen Health Care Consultants, Dr. Robecca Quammen launched MyConsultQ, an on demand talent acquisition marketplace to address challenges in health care staffing. This partnership provides MyConsultQ with unlimited access to the intellectual property, methodologies, offices, and expert consulting staff of Quammen Health Care Consultants. The merger of these two organizations leverages the best of the traditional consulting practice found in the 18 year history of Quammen Health Care Consultants with the modern gig economy approach to health care talent acquisition found in MyConsultQ.

The need to quickly match qualified human resources to health care organizations is a daunting one, as the health care industry is poised to add about 2.3 million new jobs between 2014 and 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Health care organizations of all types and sizes – from delivery systems to payers to vendors and many other support services – can now rely on this online marketplace to fill both temporary and permanent positions with the best executives, information technology professionals, project managers and physicians.

“We consider talent acquisition one of the most important tasks for any leader in today’s health care organizations. Clinical care, cybersecurity, business intelligence, information management and quality needs have increased. New and innovative methods for workforce and talent acquisition require health care leaders to think differently or risk losing their competitive advantage. That’s where MyConsultQ can help. With our proprietary matching algorithm, we can help health care organizations of all kinds quickly and effectively find the most qualified resources for the durations required – from information technology executives to clinical professionals to business leaders and others,” said Dr. Robecca Quammen, CEO of MyConsultQ.

In fact, through the MyConsultQ on-demand marketplace, health care organizations can tap into the talent of a variety of professionals in a streamlined and cost effective manner – bypassing many of the hurdles associated with traditional recruiting and hiring practices. As a result, these organizations can more efficiently and effectively leverage the human resources that can support the improved care, enhanced patient experiences and reduced costs associated with health care’s “triple aim.”

At the same time, MyConsultQ empowers clinical, financial, executive, operational and technology independent consultants to experience unprecedented professional and financial growth. By bringing the gig economy to health care, MyConsultQ enables independent consultants to secure consultative, temporary or long-term positions with a variety of organizations; network with other top professionals; and quickly advance their careers. As a result, independent consultants can easily find the most ideal opportunities and focus on career development with work-life balance instead of merely finding a job.

“We make it possible for independent health care workers to concentrate solely on advancing their careers through the meaningful work that will enable them to build the skills and amass the experience that will help them rise to the highest levels of the industry while achieving the personal goals they have defined for themselves. The millennial and boomer workforce is changing, the technology supporting a growing independent workforce is changing – so our methods for expert talent acquisition must also change as people remain the most critical asset in any organization. MyConsultQ is providing the technological platform and online marketplace to make the gig economy a winning proposition for independent consultants seeking quality projects and health care industry clients in need of expert resources,” Dr. Quammen said.

About MyConsultQ

MyConsultQ is an on demand marketplace that will transform how health care organizations best leverage talent and how health care resources advance their careers. MyConsultQ is applying the forward-thinking principles associated with the on demand economy to the healthcare industry and is empowering organizations and independent consultants to succeed like never before in the process. For more information on MyConsultQ, go to http://www.MyConsultQ.com or call 407.539.2015.