Redline Trading Solutions Doubles New York City Office

Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, today announced its move to a larger office in lower Manhattan. The new 10th floor location at 55 Broad Street offers more than twice the prior floor space.

“We have a growing team of highly skilled sales, field engineering, and managed services professionals in our New York office,” said Mark Skalabrin, CEO of Redline. “Rapid growth in the market for low-latency technology, combined with customer desire to have fully managed, more turnkey solutions, is driving our expansion.”

“Our increasing business in New York and overseas is confirmation that we have the right solution to meet the needs of the market,” said John Hanna, Vice President of Global Sales at Redline. “This is our third move to larger quarters since we first opened our New York office in 2011.”

About Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.

Redline Trading Solutions, a pre-eminent financial technology firm, empowers trading with high-performance market data and order execution solutions that solve today’s toughest latency and reliability challenges while reducing costs. With offices in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong and Belfast, Redline’s customers include leading investment banks, brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms. http://www.RedlineTrading.com

