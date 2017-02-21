Lawyers should come to assist one of your most important clients - YOU

Martin H. Abo, CPA/ABV/CVA/CFF, Managing Member of Abo and Company, LLC and its affiliate, Abo Cipolla Financial Forensics, LLC – Certified Public Accountants / Litigation & Forensic Consultants - is honored to have his accounting and business expertise tapped as a key presenter for three separate sessions of training to lawyers at several locations throughout the state by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute at their seminars entitled "Running Your Law Firm Like a Business…and Make Money Doing It."

Attorneys are well prepared for the practice of law, but this seminar prepares them for the business of law. Attorneys who are sole practitioners or in boutique firms often serve as their own CFO, accounts payable clerk, billing staff, chief accountant and human resource officer. Whether they are thinking about leaving a firm to start their own, just beginning in the legal profession or have been running their own firm for years, this seminar is full of essential, easy to understand pieces of information to help them become successful.

Topics in this operationally oriented seminar include:



A plan of action before starting a solo or small firm practice or in buying into an existing practice;

Financing at the beginning as well as the firm grows;

Structures of business that will benefit them the most;

Critical and needed knowledge of books and records – more than just compliance;

Trust accounts – so very critical;

Detailed examples of expense reduction techniques

Martin H. Abo, a CPA, ABV (Accredited in Business Valuation) and CVA (Certified Valuation Analyst) is well suited to address such seasoned yet diversified professionals attending this program. The majority of his business clients are closely held enterprises and professional service firms needing Abo to relate his expertise in performing such services for lawyers and law firms of various sizes, covering many industries, including the operations of his own 17 member firm. Clients, as well as the banking, insurance, legal and general business communities continue to call upon Abo to provide unbiased consulting assistance, arbitration or expert testimony on financial and accounting matters, business valuations, structuring buy-ins and buy-outs, divorce, estate controversies, bankruptcies, insurance claims and other forensic/investigative analysis covering a wide range of topics and industries.