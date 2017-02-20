Malena Belafonte And Hungarian Consul General. The Journey "This show was unbelievable! The timing was seamless and the way it was directed with performers and designers made it amazing to watch. One of a kind!" - Alex Salem, Douglas Elliman

Designers from around the world showed their collections in an impeccably timed, theatrical production. Creatively curated with the right amount of glamour, glitz and theatrics, Malena Belafonte put on a show that impressed the usually hard to impress fashion crowd. The Journey Fashion Festival showcased designers from the U.S. alongside brands from Hungary, Italy, Denmark, Russia and Costa Rica during New York Fashion Week. The Journey Fashion Festival put on multiple event during Fashion Week, culminating in a show that went well beyond a fashion show at the Hungarian Consulate in New York City.

The show began with the premiere of Harry Belafonte’s tribute single, a re-make of “Island in the Sun,” performed by children highlighting the importance of racial diversity in the modern world. The song is featured on the forthcoming SONY's Legacy Recordings album "When Colors Come Together...The Legacy of Harry Belafonte" out Feb.24 and is produced by his son David Belafonte in observance of Harry Belafonte’s 90th birthday.

The first designer Sentiments Couture from Hungary laid out hard with a beautiful handmade couture collection followed by colorful women's dresses by Maison Marquise, then Zema who showed that porcelain jewelry belonged on the runway. Amazing performances by pro Latin dancers Aleksandar Vukosavljevic and Joanna Meller were creatively intertwined into the show. Fashion family Laoni and Wyhoys showcased sustainable fashions and accessories with a twist: bags made from stone and organic women’s and men’s collections. Singer and tapper Brinae Ali did a high energy tap performance around the venue while singing a capella.

Singer and Leonard Bernstein protege Tres Hanley walked the runway while singing “I Could Have Dance All Night,” looking like Scarlet O’Hara in a stunning red gown by international fashion designer, Henry Picado while models from his Este and Chlo collection followed. PopImpressKA showed a gorgeous colorful collection for women, men, and children. Hungarian designer Makány Márta finished the show with a beautiful surprise performance by Golden Globe winning actress Lori Singer who walked the runway to a live performance by composer Moshe Knoll and violinist Laura Jean Goldberg, only to surprise everyone by joining the stage and playing a beautiful composition “Poem” by Moshe Knoll.

Water sponsor Essentia kept the large cast which included Miss Ethiopia, Miss Honduras, Lori Singer, press corp and packed audience well hydrated.

Project Runway make up artist to the stars Kim Baker did the make-up using her line “Glamazon Beauty and Cosmetics” and famed hair Guru Marcello Costa did the hair with looks from braids to dreads.

Other brands and sponsors that were featured during The Journey Fashion Festival were KVO Jewelry (who’s collection of Diamonds galore were quite a hit), ready to wear Winnersport, Rekavago Shoes, Floedeboller, Alex Salem of Douglas Elliman, Hungarian Trade House, Skincare line Omorovicza, and The Hungarian Consulate.

After the show that was directed and produced by Malena Belafonte, guests, the press corp, models and cast mingled at a large VIP dinner hosted by the main sponsor Trade House and the Hungarian Consul General Ferenc Kumin.

About Malena Belafonte, creator of The Journey Fashion Festival:

Singer, producer, songwriter, TV star, writer, creative director as well as an internationally acclaimed model. She is the founder of several companies, amongst them Pink Pirate Agency and Pink Pirate Productions. Malena Belafonte is also co-founder of The Speyer Legacy School, the only private school in Manhattan for gifted children. Having performed and produced all over the world, including for the Queen of Denmark, competed in the Finals in Dancing with the Stars/Europe, and worked as a Creative Director during Fashion Week, Malena brings it all to this timely and cutting edge concept that is THE JOURNEY FASHION FESTIVAL.

