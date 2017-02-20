How Does Smart-Sync Work? “Smart Sync’s mesh network is secure, dynamic, and self-healing, with the easiest deployment process of any Primex product,”

Primex, Inc. announced today the worldwide release of Smart-Sync™ Bluetooth® Wireless Technology—synchronized time solution, its newest and most innovative product to date.

The most advanced synchronized time system that Primex, Inc. has ever introduced, Smart-Sync is the only Bluetooth® Smart or Bluetooth low energy, mesh-enabled time synchronization technology on the market. “Smart Sync’s mesh network is secure, dynamic, and self-healing, with the easiest deployment process of any Primex product,” said Brian Balboni, Chief Technology Officer at Primex, Inc.

Smart-Sync is self-healing in that, if one clock fails, other clocks will “find their way home” to the strongest signal. The clocks intelligently reroute their communication path to another clock within the network.

Smart-Sync is a cost-effective, solution riding on the Bluetooth wireless technology standard that will dramatically improve every aspect of the user experience. “We are beyond excited to introduce this product and we feel like pioneers—Sync Time Pioneers that is!” states Paula Wray, Product Marketing Manager at Primex. “It’s not every day that we simultaneously lead the way the industry synchronizes time and give our customers the best possible experience in the process. Definitely a win-win!”

Smart-Sync™ clocks with Bluetooth wireless technology are available solely through Primex, the sync time leader, and their certified partner network.

ABOUT PRIMEX, INC.

Primex, Inc. is the leading provider of solutions to automate and maintain facility compliance, increase efficiencies, enhance safety and reduce risk for enterprise organizations in the healthcare, education, commercial and government vertical markets. Primex delivers platforms that utilize a facility’s existing network infrastructure to automate, monitor, document and report essential activities performed by the facility management staff including synchronized time, communication and environmental, temperature and event monitoring. Primex leverages a nationwide network of distribution partners that provide world-class sales and installation support in their local service areas. If you are a low voltage & systems integrator interested in partnering with Primex, please contact Brandon Brookins, Director of Channel Programs. For additional information on Primex, please visit http://www.primexinc.com. ©2016 Primex. The Primex logo is a registered trademark of Primex. All Rights Reserved. 12.16

OneVue™ is a trademark of Primex. The innovative technology software solution for facility and time synchronization monitoring and reporting. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Smart-Sync™ is a trademark of Primex. The innovative technology software solution for facility and time synchronization monitoring and reporting. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. *Smart-Sync will be available in more than 27 countries beginning Monday, February 20, 2017.

About Bluetooth® Wireless Technology

Bluetooth technology is the global wireless standard for simple, secure connectivity. Propelled by a global community of nearly 30,000 companies, Bluetooth serves to unify, harmonize, and drive innovation in the vast range of connected devices all around us. Through collective creation and shared technical standards, Bluetooth simplifies, secures and enriches the technology experience of users worldwide. Find out more at http://www.bluetooth.com.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Primex, Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.