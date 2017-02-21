Radix Collective Independent PR Summit on April 27th

The Radix Collective Independent PR Summit fills the gap of professional development solutions specific to the needs of independent PR.

Radix Collective, a Los Angeles-based alt-PR and marketing communications agency powered by an extensive independent public relations network, announces the Radix Collective Independent PR Summit. This one-day business conference takes place in the heart of downtown Los Angeles on April 27th from 9:30-6:30pm, and features a program specifically designed to help independent PR professionals grow their business and personal network.

“Independent PR professionals spend a lot of time building and promoting other people’s businesses at the sacrifice of their own. This conference was created to shift the mentality of thinking like a “PR” person for others and start thinking like a business owner, while providing practical information and actionable steps,” said Nicole Jordan, founder of Radix Collective. “In part, this means being purposeful and identifying and designing the kind of business you want, versus being at the mercy of the business you take. This day event will be inspiring and educational for any independent pro, and it’s tax deductible.”

Who should attend:

Attendees are public relations freelancers, consultants, and independents with micro-boutiques. Session topics are applicable for professionals in any industry vertical (health, entertainment, tech, lifestyle, etc). Agency or corporate communications executives are not allowed, unless contemplating a move into independence.

Why attend:

The Radix Collective Independent PR Summit fills the gap of professional development solutions specific to the needs of independent PR. Instead of an agenda focused on pitching media or social media 101, topics most independents are already well-versed, the programming addresses common frustrations with managing and growing an independent PR business. Sessions are a mix of expert firesides and peer break-out groups to discuss:

​



Keeping the lead pipeline full

Scaling without turning into an agency

Building personal brand

Client negotiations and saying "no"

Agency subcontracting

Tools of the trade

Legal and contract best practices

“Being in PR can be exhausting. Independents need their own resources and support system. In addition to gaining valuable business insights, attendees will meet fellow independents which is crucial to thriving with this type of business,” continued Jordan. “If independents worked together they could capture massive dollars through shared leads, teaming up on RFP’s, and sub-hiring to take on more business. The opportunities and money are there. The only thing holding a lot of independent’s back is knowing what they want. The Radix Independent PR Summit will help change that.”

Key Details:

When: April 27th, 2017

Location: Wilshire Loft, downtown Los Angeles

Time: 9:30am – 6:30pm (breakfast, lunch, and happy hour included)

Cost: Early Bird $199 (until March 15th) // General $249 (until April 13th)

For agenda and to purchase tickets visit: http://radixprsummit.com

About Radix Collective

Founded in 2012, Radix Collective is a Los-Angeles based alt-PR and Communications agency that believes there’s no “one size fits all” approach to building programs and teams. Radix is structured to allow for flexibility in team structure based on each client’s specific business needs and roadmaps. We do this by custom building teams to match the client, tapping an extensive network of independent talent, spanning industries and specialties. Additionally, Radix Collective strives to be an infrastructure and support to independent PR professionals through development and networking events and business resources. To learn more: http://radixcollective.com/ or summit(at)radixcollective(dot)com.