Hal Moore captured our attention when his exploits in the Ia Drang battle were recounted in his memoir "We Were Soldiers Once…and Young" and commanded our respect in the Mel Gibson movie "We Were Soldiers.”

Now, his life is covered in full by celebrated author Mike Guardia in "Hal Moore: A Soldier Once…and Always" (Casemate Publishers).

Drastically outnumbered and nearly overrun, Hal Moore led his men to a surprising victory that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 enemy soldiers. The Battle of Ia Drang pioneered the use of "air mobile infantry”—delivering troops into battle via helicopter—which became a staple of U.S. operations for the remainder of the war.

One of the greatest battlefield commanders of the 20th century, little has been known about Hal Moore's life and career beyond the Ia Drang battle...until now. In this book, readers will learn of his service in Occupied Japan, his life-and-death struggles in the hilltop battles of the Korean War, and how he helped rebuild the post-Vietnam Army.

Following his tour in Vietnam, he assumed command of the 7th Infantry Division, forward-stationed in South Korea, and in 1971, he took command of the Army Training Center at Fort Ord, California. In this capacity, he oversaw the US Army's transition from a conscript-based to an all-volunteer force. He retired as a Lieutenant General in 1977.

On February 10, 2017, Hal Moore tragically passed away at the age of 94 years old. Prior to his death, he graciously allowed the author to conduct several interviews and granted full access to his collection of letters, documents, and never-before-published photographs.

Mike Guardia is a Captain in the US Army Reserve. He served six years on active duty as an Armor Officer. He holds a BA and MA in American History from the University of Houston. As an author, his previous works include "Shadow Commander" and "American Guerrilla." He is currently lives in Texas.

