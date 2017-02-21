SlabbKiosks Exhibits at HIMSS for the second time

SlabbKiosks brings its self-service kiosk solutions to the exhibit floor for the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. More than 40,000 healthcare industry professionals are expected at the conference from Feb. 19–23, 2017, where they will gain expert insights during the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices in improving health through IT.

SlabbKiosks works with the best partners in payments - Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and the Ingenico Group, while supplying the best in Patient Check in software through PatientWay.

“We are excited to showcase the most effective, operational, healthcare and self service solutions at the [HIMSS] Conference this year. Our cross-industry expertise ensures that we provide our healthcare customers with the most updated technology upon deployment”, commented President at SlabbKiosks, Peter te Lintel Hekkert. “We’re are really looking forward to sharing our latest healthcare kiosk designs.”

HIMSS17 Exhibit Floor Hours

Monday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“We know the HIMSS Annual Conference is where the brightest minds in health and IT meet, and our exhibit floor offers the latest technologies and education sessions to help generate new ideas during the conference. In addition, the exhibition floor is open three days, at least eight hours each day, during HIMSS17, so that exhibitors have more time to meet with attendees. We are always honored to welcome all of our exhibitors to the conference, and appreciate their contributions to our collaborative efforts to transform health and healthcare with IT,” said Karen Malone, vice president, meeting services, HIMSS North America.



To learn more about SlabbKiosks, visit Booth #4794 during HIMSS17 or go to http://www.slabbkiosks.com for more information.

Follow SlabbKiosks on Twitter at: @SlabbKiosks (https://twitter.com/SlabbKiosks)

Find SlabbKiosks on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/slabb-corp) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SlabbKiosks/).

Learn more about HIMSS17. Use #HIMSS17 when tweeting about the conference.

About SLABBKIOSKS:

SlabbKiosks is a leading international manufacturer and distributor of cost effective, interactive kiosks. The company has installed and customized interactive kiosks for thousands of clients in over 150 countries and distinguishes itself from the competition by offering the latest in technological advancements including the wireless kiosk, while utilizing high quality components with designs that facilitate quick and efficient maintenance of their units.