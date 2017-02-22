Gemalto Workshop: Key Considerations for Successful IoT Deployment Join experts as they explore the architectural foundations and challenges present in a successful IoT deployment.

Join Gemalto’s panel of experts on March 29, 2017 as they explore the architectural foundations and challenges present in a successful IoT deployment. Discuss successful use cases, review crucial global connectivity considerations, and receive hands-on experience with Gemalto’s IoT concept board and prototyping process.

Register to attend.

The ‘Internet of Things’ promises a vast interconnected world of networks and devices, all communicating and calculating, sending and analyzing a nearly infinite stream of data that could improve almost every aspect of our lives. Realizing this promise requires an intimate knowledge of the crisscrossing, mesh framework of devices, sensors, connectivity and security gateways that comprise the IoT.

Learn to avoid the pitfalls, and understand the key considerations for a successful IoT deployment – register today.

Attendance is limited to 40 participants. Gemalto will be reviewing submissions and contacting those they wish to participate.

The Gemalto 'Successful IoT Deployment' workshop will be presented at the 2017 Enterprise IoT Summit, March 28-29 in Austin, TX. This unique conference, presented by RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights, will offer a practical guide to digital transformation using IoT technology systems and solutions. Find out more info about the Enterprise IoT Summit.