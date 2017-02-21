TerraGo Partners with Duncan-Parnell for Mobile Data Collection

Because TerraGo apps provide direct integration with Trimble receivers, they can help us deliver the best of both worlds for customers with an easy-to-use field app and proven Trimble accuracy.

TerraGo is pleased to announce a new partnership with Duncan-Parnell, a leading provider of geospatial solutions to the surveying, construction and other infrastructure industries in Delaware, Washington DC, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Our customers depend on Duncan-Parnell to provide innovative, reliable solutions for their geospatial and infrastructure management needs,” said York Grow, MGIS Solutions Manager at Duncan-Parnell. “Because TerraGo apps provide direct integration with Trimble receivers, they can help us deliver the best of both worlds for customers with an easy-to-use field app and proven Trimble accuracy.”

“Duncan-Parnell provides the expertise and level of service that complements our mobile technology to help our customers complete projects on time and on budget,” says John Timar, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, TerraGo. “The latest Trimble GPS and positioning technology combined with our user-customizable apps means they get their field work done faster and cheaper, with the precision they already know and trust.”

Duncan-Parnell specializes in providing high quality hardware, innovative software, and invaluable services to make projects successful. With 13 locations to serve customers, Duncan-Parnell is an authorized reseller of TerraGo Edge and TerraGo Magic products in addition to Trimble®, Esri® and other leading geospatial technologies.

Join our upcoming webinar on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12 PM ET to learn more and see a live demonstration of mobile GIS and GPS solutions available from TerraGo and Duncan-Parnell. Register here.

About TerraGo

TerraGo develops software applications and mobile apps that make it easy for our customers to collect data, share information and work together anywhere, any time. From sharing feature-rich maps and imagery to deploying on-demand apps for a mobile workforce, TerraGo builds intuitive products that enable collaboration from any place on the planet.

Founded in 2005, TerraGo invented the industry’s most widely adopted geospatial collaboration technology with its innovative GeoPDF products, revolutionized field data collection with TerraGo Edge and provides the industry’s most advanced rapid mobile application development with the TerraGo Magic zero-code platform as a service.

TerraGo’s customers include the world’s leading defense and intelligence departments, government agencies, non-profits and commercial enterprises in every industry, with over 2,000 global customers based in over 70 countries and all 50 US states.