Mobile marketing company TUNE announces the release of its latest guide, “Shopping the Best Mobile Marketing KPIs: The Most Important Metrics for Retail Apps.” Chock full of examples, resources, and metrics for each stage of the mobile marketing funnel, the guide is designed for retailers looking for ways to measure success in the rapidly growing m-commerce industry.

Mobile commerce now accounts for 34% of all e-commerce transactions globally, and is growing 200% faster than traditional e-commerce But measuring success in mobile presents unique challenges for retailers, whether they’re mobile-first or brick-and-mortar stores gone mobile. Even if marketers could manage to track everything, not everything is actually meaningful to a bottom line. This guide cuts through the clutter for retailers, breaking down:

The best KPIs across discovery, conversion, engagement, and retention

Real-world examples from major retailers like Staples, Starbucks, and Sephora

How being featured in an app store can generate a 2.5X increase in downloads

The subtle but important differences between your metrics and KPIs

TUNE works with more of the top-100 grossing apps than any other mobile measurement and attribution solution, including major brands like eBay, Flipkart, Expedia, Staples, and Sephora.

Marketers can download the guide for free. To learn more about TUNE Marketing Console and how it supports mobile marketing companies, including enterprise retailers, visit TUNE on the web or access the TUNE blog.