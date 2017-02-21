HERS Breast Cancer Foundation today announced a community awards gala to be held Saturday, April 1, 2017. The eighth annual awards event is called People with Purpose: A Pink Tie Gala. The awards recognize individuals and organizations whose work supports breast cancer survivors and the foundation’s programs.

The gala dinner takes place April 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton, California. More information about the event, as well as online ticket sales, can be found at: http://hersbreastcancerfoundation.org/people-with-purpose.

The event, held at a historic hilltop site in a ballroom with sweeping views of the valley, features a cocktail hour, charity auction, three-course dinner, award presentation, and dance to celebrate breast cancer survivors. KTVU’s Heather Holmes will be master of ceremonies.

The funds raised will go toward HERS Breast Cancer Foundation programs, including “We Support, YOU Survive” which serves low-income women in need of post-surgical garments including bras and prostheses. The funds will also support the organization’s Lymphedema Project, which provides specialty garments for the prevention and ancillary treatment of the painful condition. HERS Breast Cancer Foundation assists clients with insurance claims and provides free products when needed. Funds are being raised through corporate sponsorship, donations, auction proceeds, and ticket sales.

This year’s honorees include: Friends of Faith, a nonprofit in Oakland that raises money for breast cancer organizations; Denise Estrada, manager of Women’s Imaging and Cancer Services at Stanford Health Care ValleyCare in Pleasanton; Dr. Paul Wotowic, plastic surgeon at San Ramon Regional Medical Center, and Janice Florence, longtime volunteer at HERS.

Friends of Faith, an Oakland-based nonprofit, provides information and financial support to organizations helping low income, underinsured women (and men) undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Faith Fancher was a journalist and highly visible Bay Area personality. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, she turned her private battle with breast cancer into a public forum to raise awareness about the disease. Fancher worked to raise money for grassroots programs benefiting low-income women with breast cancer; the Friends of Faith organization is committed to continuing that work and following through on her vision.

Denise Estrada, Manager of Women’s Imaging and Cancer Services at Stanford Health Care ValleyCare, has worked for 25 years to provide Tri-Valley cancer patients with high quality of care, leading multiple successful accreditation efforts for the Cancer Program. Estrada develops local community partnerships with cancer focused support programs and coordinates community outreach events to educate the community on breast health, latest treatments, and support services. Estrada is a dedicated supporter of HERS Breast Cancer Foundation and was instrumental in establishing the organization's program store in Pleasanton.

Paul Wotowic, M.D. is a plastic surgeon at San Ramon Regional Medical Center. After serving as a medical officer in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Wotowic started a private practice in the Bay Area. He has active staff privileges at John Muir and San Ramon Region Medical Center where he served in leadership positions as Chief of Surgery and two terms as Chief of Staff. His training and practice reflects the full spectrum of plastic surgery including cosmetic, reconstructive, and nuanced areas of pediatric plastic surgery and facial reconstruction; he is board certified in both plastic surgery and otolaryngology. Dr. Wotowic understands the effects breast cancer surgeries have on a woman’s body and self-image and takes a holistic approach to helping survivors feel whole and beautiful again, a philosophy that aligns closely with the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission.

Janice Florence is a longtime volunteer and supporter of HERS Breast Cancer Foundation. A San Jose native, Florence raised a family in the Bay Area and volunteered in school and community organizations. She worked for many years at the Child Abuse Prevention Agency. Upon retiring, she learned about HERS and volunteered to assist with the foundation’s outreach efforts. She puts her presentation skills to good use at health fairs and cancer conferences, and enjoys speaking with survivors. Florence is inspired by memories of her mother, who was profoundly affected by breast cancer and struggled to find proper fitting garments and prostheses after her treatment. The award being presented to Florence has been renamed the Harriet Despeaux Award in memory of another longtime HERS supporter and friend.

Tickets for the People with Purpose: Pink Tie Gala may be purchased online at: http://hersbreastcancerfoundation.org/people-with-purpose/.

About HERS Breast Cancer Foundation

HERS Breast Cancer Foundation believes in restoring beauty and dignity to breast cancer survivors at an extremely vulnerable time of their lives. Every day we bring hope, empowerment, renewal and support, because every woman deserves to look and feel whole. We support all women healing from breast cancer by providing post-surgical products and services regardless of financial status. HERS is the only nonprofit organization in the Bay Area that provides appropriate products (such as bras, prostheses, lymphedema garments, and wigs) for breast cancer survivors in a safe, comfortable, and understanding environment.

HERS Breast Cancer Foundation’s services for breast cancer survivors are provided at three locations: program stores at Stanford Health Care ValleyCare in Pleasanton and at the Stanford Cancer Center in Palo Alto, as well as their flagship program store at Washington Hospital in Fremont.