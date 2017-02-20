Telmediq Launches Patented NFC Technology Integration at HIMSS17

Telmediq RFID Tags The real goal is improved patient care and outcomes

Telmediq, a leader in healthcare communication solutions, today announced it will be launching a patented Near Field Communications (NFC) solution into its award-winning Telmediq Healthcare Communications Hub at the 2017 Annual HIMSS Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS17) being held this February 19-23, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

NFC is a method of uniquely identifying items using radio tags. These so-called “smart” tags enable information to be shared with a simple tap. Using patented technology, Telmediq has harnessed the power of NFC tags to automate workflows in healthcare.

“We will be introducing Telmediq’s new NFC workflows, a patented process designed to integrate with our Healthcare Communications Hub to automate workflows that previously led to costly administrative overhead in hospitals,” notes Ben Moore, CEO of Telmediq. “Our patented NFC technology triggers an instantaneous communication workflow with a simple tap, speeding up service requests without the need to return to the workstation.”

Although a nurse’s primary responsibility is patient care, secondary to that are the coordination of non-clinical tasks required to support patient care. If a patient needs water, a room needs cleaning, a patient needs transporting or a supply closet needs restocking, the nurse must return to the workstation to place a call to request service. Now, with the tap of a smartphone onto a Telmediq NFC in a patient room, for example, you can send an accurate, pre-populated service request. This message automatically contains the location the service is required and routes it to the appropriate individual based on the facilities’ schedules through integration. Chief Nursing Officers can also take advantage of out-of-the-box reporting to understand work call requests and aid in restocking and supply management.

“Ultimately, although improvements to workflow and care co-ordination will increase the ROI of disparate healthcare systems and reduce hospital costs and overhead, the real goal is improved patient care and outcomes,” Moore added. “By unburdening clinical staff from unnecessary and time-consuming non-clinical tasks, time is freed up for direct patient care and improved patient satisfaction in areas of care delivery and hospital cleanliness.”

Demonstrations of Telmediq NFC Tap will be held on Monday, February 20 through Wednesday, February 22 at Telmediq’s booth #6847.

About The Healthcare Communications Hub

Telmediq’s Healthcare Communications Hub pulls together disparate healthcare systems such as the EMR, Lab systems, Nurse Call systems, Alarm Platforms, Call Center solutions and Scheduling platforms, into one powerful and integrated platform. This centralizes communication, streamlines workflows and creates a truly powerful clinical environment.

Telmediq’s Healthcare Communications Hub (HCH) was recently recognized in the 2016 KLAS Report as one of the Strongest Platform Options for care team communications, scoring a total of 91.4 out of 100 points.

About Telmediq

Telmediq is a leader in healthcare communications solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Their solutions have been designed specifically for the needs of practitioners and includes clinically integrated solutions such as patient-centric messaging, HIPAA compliant secure text messaging, pager replacement and answering service replacement. Telmediq integrates with the Electronic Medical Record, scheduling systems and other clinical platforms to streamline communication and workflow. Our clients reduce wait times, improve patient handover times and reduce costs while improving patient satisfaction and safety.

