CP is a HITRUST CSF Assessor As a HITRUST CSF Assessor, CompliancePoint can help organizations earn the most widely recognized security certification in the healthcare industry.

CompliancePoint’s Information Security practice group, a provider of information security assessment and compliance services, is proud to announce its designation as a HITRUST CSF Assessor by the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST). With this achievement, CompliacePoint is now approved to provide services using the HITRUST CSF, a comprehensive security framework that addresses the multitude of security, privacy and regulatory challenges facing healthcare organizations in order to comply with healthcare (HIPAA, HITECH), third-party (PCI, COBIT) and government (NIST, FTC) regulations and standards.

CSF Assessors are critical to helping uphold information security and privacy standards for the healthcare industry and a core component of the HITRUST CSF program by providing trained resources to healthcare organizations of varying size and complexity to assess compliance with security control requirements and document corrective action plans that align with the CSF. As a CSF Assessor, CompliancePoint serves as a key component of the program by providing its assessment and remediation services.

“The information security landscape is constantly evolving and healthcare organizations face a variety of challenges related to data security and patient privacy,” said Greg Sparrow, Vice President & General Manager of CompliancePoint’s Information Security practice. “We are delighted to be a part of the HITRUST program and be able to help our clients earn the most widely recognized security certification in the healthcare industry.”

"We are pleased to have CompliancePoint as a CSF Assessor to help healthcare organizations with the process of adopting and utilizing the CSF's requirements and give their customers confidence in the protection of their information," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The company’s long-standing expertise and leadership in health IT privacy and security solutions make it a perfect addition to our program.”

About CompliancePoint

CompliancePoint delivers the governance, protections and assurances organizations need to succeed in an interconnected and data-driven world. CompliancePoint’s Information Security practice group helps organizations manage risk by providing compliance assessment, cyber security, and managed security services. CompliancePoint also offers these services for a wide range of industry and regulatory standards such as PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, HITRUST, SSAE SOC, ISO 27001, FISMA/NIST, FedRamp. For more information, visit http://www.compliancepoint.com or call (855) 670-8780.