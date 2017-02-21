Recording and archival of the transaction was a critical requirement to achieve compliance with AML/CFT and Dialogic PowerMedia XMS was an important ingredient.

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that Quobis, a strategic Dialogic partner based in Vigo, Spain, chose Dialogic’s PowerMedia® XMS Media Server as part of Quobis’ WebRTC-based mobile new customer identity verification application deployed by BT at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA).

Due to European regulations on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), financial institutions are required to verify the identity of their customers and know their occupation and/or economic activity. Verifying the identity of new customers by remote means is the main challenge to digital onboarding from both the regulatory and the technical perspective. An article by BBVA Innovation Center on Identity Verification spells out challenges and requirements to verify new customer identity through digital and mobile devices.

Using two-way live video, the application enables new banking customers to sign up for services and accounts via their mobile device, while allowing the bank to comply with strict identity verification regulations. The application utilizes Dialogic PowerMedia XMS Media Server Software to record and archive entire video interactions between customers and agents. Recordings of customer interactions are archived by the bank for up to five years, as needed for audit or dispute resolution purposes.

“A key requirement for the bank was implementation of an easy-to-use mobile application that included video and the ability to record the conversation, capturing the customer’s credentials,” said Elias Pérez Carrera, CEO of Quobis. “Recording and archival of the transaction was a critical requirement to achieve compliance with AML/CFT and Dialogic PowerMedia XMS was an important ingredient.”

“Innovative video-enabled customer service applications based on WebRTC are becoming increasingly popular,” said Jim Machi, Senior VP Product Management and Marketing at Dialogic. “To meet regulatory requirements, the majority of customer-care applications require recording of customer interactions, something that PowerMedia XMS is particularly well-suited to accomplish.”

Dialogic’s PowerMedia XMS is a highly scalable, software-only media server that enables standards-based, real-time multimedia communications solutions for IMS, MRF, enterprise, and WebRTC applications on premise or in the cloud. Built on 15+ years of software media processing experience, PowerMedia XMS is trusted by world-class service providers and large enterprises to power millions of rich media sessions.

For an expanded description of the deployment, download the BBVA Case Study or the BBVA promotional materials.

Dialogic and Quobis will be exhibiting and providing demonstrations during Mobile World Congress 2017 held in Barcelona, Spain form February 27th through March 2nd. Dialogic can be found at stand 6B62, while Quobis can be found in the Spanish Pavilion, CS60, booth #3. For more on the event or to book a demonstration, visit: http://web.dialogic.com/mwc-2017-meeting-request

About Quobis

Quobis is a leading European company in the delivery of carrier-class unified communication solutions with a special focus on security, interoperability and identity management for service providers and enterprises. Quobis is headquartered in Vigo (Spain) with partners throughout the world. Quobis is well-known as one of the leaders in the deployment of WebRTC technology after being involved in the industry-firsts implementations in more than 40 countries, including most of the top 20 telcos worldwide, using Sippo WebRTC Application Controllers and its applications to extend UC services to the web.

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 1,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting http://www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice.

Dialogic and PowerMedia are registered trademarks of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof (“Dialogic”). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

Contact

Dialogic

Chika Kim

Digital Marketing Manager

+1 973 967 6294

chika.kim(at)dialogic(dot)com