Amplion Equips Hospitals for the Age of Real-Time Healthcare Delivery

Amplion Clinical Communications, a healthcare technology company that is transforming the nurse call market, will showcase at the HIMSS17 Innovation Zone (#7785-02) today how its Amplion Alert platform has helped hospitals and healthcare systems reduce falls, increase HCAHPS scores and significantly improve the care experience for patients, their families and clinical care teams.

Introduced to the market in 2012 as the healthcare industry’s first patient care assurance platform, Amplion Alert provides key functionality hospitals need for the emerging Gartner-inspired real-time health system (RTHS), spurred by rapidly evolving patient care delivery models.

“Simply put, Amplion Alert disrupts legacy nurse call, which helps caregivers be more effective and hospitals reap the rewards of providing a superior patient experience,” said David Condra, founder and executive chairman of Amplion Clinical Communications. “By combining advanced nurse call, care collaboration tools, alarm management, reporting and data analytics into a single system, hospitals can track, manage and confirm care delivery for every single patient. It helps the hospital close the loop on care and its analytics deliver the real-time point-of-care data nursing leaders need to provide safer, smarter patient care.”

Amplion will showcase two new alliances and two product enhancements at HIMSS17:



CenTrak, a market leader in enterprise location services, will provide the real-time location hardware to further enhance the effectiveness of Amplion’s rapid care response.

Amplion and Mobile Heartbeat, an emerging leader providing clinical communications and collaboration for hospitals and healthcare systems, have announced plans to integrate their solutions to provide patient care teams greater connectivity and a more streamlined EMR access.

Amplion now offers iOS versions of the system’s smartphone app, having had Android capabilities for some time.

And, Amplion will be announcing an enhancement called “Overwatch,” which provides instant remote monitoring and tech support by an Amplion technician for all Amplion components, virtually eliminating any boots-on-the-ground repair costs for a hospital. The technology can view every Amplion component in every room in every hospital in real time and alerts Amplion should something not be operating properly. No other nurse call company offers this instant, 24/7/365 technical/operational security backup expertise.

The Amplion Alert system is not only changing the way clinicians provide care, but also how patients receive it.

“Amplion tracks in real time what’s happening at the patient’s bedside, documenting every step of the care communications and delivery process,” Condra continued. “For instance, we know when the patient made a care request, we know when the alarm went off, we know when we sent the message, who we sent it to, when they got it, when they accepted it and when they actually got into the room and closed the loop by delivering the requested care. The point-of-care data we collect and deliver offers hospitals unprecedented views of how they are performing in real time, helping them dramatically improve the quality and consistency of patient care. That level of care assurance has never before been available to hospitals.”

The idea behind Amplion emerged after Condra spent weeks in the hospital with his critically ill parents. Witnessing unclosed care loops, numerous inefficiencies and hearing hundreds of alarms that might not have been heard or addressed, he quickly realized nurses weren’t usually the issue – they were working hard to deliver excellent care. Rather, the unclosed care loops were a systematic problem needing a systematic solution. An engineer with 35+ years of experience building tech and communications companies, he channeled his expertise into transforming nurse call.

Today, the system is in 50 urban, community and health system hospitals in 20 states with 112 million messages delivered. Last year, the company’s technology was listed in three categories of Gartner’s “Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health Systems Technologies 2016” as a sample vendor.

Amplion is building a better future for patient care. We combine capabilities in clinical workflow optimization, advanced patient communications technology and in-depth analytics to help organizations make data-driven decisions and create accountability within clinical teams. We close care loops and dramatically improve clinical and financial performance, as well as patient and clinical experience. Safer patients. Smarter care. Assured. http://www.amplionalert.com

