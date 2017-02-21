CloudMine Together, we will build bridges into the US healthcare system and spur innovation by enabling those organizations to repurpose that connectivity.

During HIMSS 2017, CloudMine, a secure, cloud-based platform that enables healthcare organizations to build connected digital health applications, announced a partnership with Redox, a leader in cloud-based healthcare integration and API services. The collaboration will enable users to seamlessly connect to many clinical systems while keeping data secure in the cloud.

The digital health developers, and various healthcare organizations who use CloudMine need to access and share data with EHR systems using a modern and streamlined API. Redox does just that, acting as a bridge between health systems and the cloud. Their interoperable network allows for secure bidirectional communication between the new world of mobile applications and the incumbent clinical systems, housing patient records and associated data.

Redox will call on CloudMine's core digital health platform to complement this EHR connectivity solution. Now, they can offer customers an integrated backend platform for powering digital health apps, storing data, and achieving HIPAA compliance. Meanwhile, CloudMine users will be able to connect directly to clinical systems, including EHRs, and securely store and manage relational data more simply.

An additional benefit is Redox’s “one to many” EHR connection capability. Often when a developer writes an application that connects to an EHR, every connection requires unique code. This can require new or altered interfaces on top of possible security and networking challenges. Redox solves this problem by providing a single point of integration for multiple EHRs, which reduces overhead in connecting to new clinical systems.

“CloudMine is very excited to partner with Redox as a leading method for integrating digital health apps with EHRs and clinical systems,” said Nick Borth, CloudMine VP, Product. “Together, we will build bridges into the US healthcare system and spur innovation by enabling those organizations to repurpose that connectivity.”

“CloudMine provides a HIPAA-compliant mobile app platform delivered as a cloud service,” said Niko Skievaski, President and Co-Founder of Redox. “It gives developers the ability to build and iterate rapidly on a platform that ensures their solution is compliant and scalable. CloudMine’s dedication to letting developers focus on user experience instead of infrastructure is a great complement to Redox’s mission of lowering the barriers of technology adoption in healthcare. We’re excited that our combined solution can accelerate app delivery, and that the benefits of this collaboration get better as the ecosystem grows.”

Both partners will be attending the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, through February 23 in Orlando. Each year, HIMSS brings together 40,000+ health IT professionals, clinicians, executives and vendors from around the world. To learn more, attendees can visit CloudMine at booth 5448 and in the Interoperability Showcase (9000), and meet with Redox at booth 7444.

About CloudMine

CloudMine is the leading secure cloud-based platform to power digital health. CloudMine connects to the world of clinical data, enabling organizations to operationalize data through application development, analytics and workflow. The CloudMine Connected Health Cloud empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly build digital experiences by removing the complexity of app development, and allowing them to focus on business needs. CloudMine's Connected Health Cloud is being used by innovative healthcare organizations such as the American Heart Association, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Biomeme, Mylan Specialty, and Endo Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudmineinc.com, call (855) 662-7722, or follow @CloudMine on Twitter.

About Redox

Redox is the modern API for healthcare. They allow best-in-class software to easily and securely interoperate with EHRs by connecting to existing health system infrastructure. Software applications connect to Redox once and integrate with any health system they sell to through our standardized data models. With hundreds of applications integrated, Redox is the leading healthcare interoperability platform with the largest ecosystem of enterprise applications. Redox is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin - the land of beer, cheese, and health tech. Learn more and join the ecosystem at http://www.redoxengine.com.