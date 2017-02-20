Tom Stephenson, President & CEO, Amplion Clinical Communications In our case, thanks to innovation and new technology, we've overcome our own obstacles to push past the historic limitations within the nurse call space to help hospitals transform care delivery to meet the changing demands and expectations of patients.

Tom Stephenson, the leader of healthcare disrupter Amplion Clinical Communications, adamantly believes in changing the face of healthcare. Later today, he will detail why hospitals must alter their operational environment and mentality or risk a slow death in a rapidly accelerating market that’s growing more and more focused on value-driven patient care.

His remarks will be delivered as part of The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2017 annual conference and exhibition, which will attract more than 40,000 healthcare leaders from around the world to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, today through Thursday, February 23.

Appropriately, Stephenson’s podium will be in the HIMSS17 Innovation Zone at 1:30 p.m. EST.

“Regulations and the proverbial ‘we’ve never done it that way before’ are two of the obvious walls that must be destroyed to allow an environment of innovation to flourish in a hospital so patient care can be enhanced,” Stephenson says. “Many hospitals hold themselves back from harnessing some of the most exciting technology that can help both physicians and nurses deliver incredible care. More and more, the healthcare market of today and tomorrow will reward those hospitals able to look around corners, remove impediments and unleash new technologies to assist in delivering better care. Smashing the status quo is what it’s going to take.”

Stephenson knows of what he speaks. His company, Amplion Clinical Communications, which is disrupting legacy nurse call systems with new technology that combines advanced nurse call capabilities, care collaboration tools, alarm management, reporting and data analytics in a system that tracks, manages and confirms care delivery for every patient, has been helping hospitals greatly decrease patient falls, increase HCAHPS scores and improve both staff and the patient care experience – not to mention promote interoperability -- with its Amplion Alert care assurance platform, the first such platform in the healthcare industry.

In fact, the data analytics component of the Amplion Alert system is proving how effective real-time, actionable, point-of-care data can be in today’s healthcare environment at helping care teams and hospitals dramatically improve the quality and consistency of patient care.

“In our case, thanks to innovation and new technology, we’ve overcome our own obstacles to push past the historic limitations within the nurse call space to help hospitals transform care delivery to meet the changing demands and expectations of patients,” Stephenson continued. “Rattling the status quo is what it took. And we believe it’s what’s needed in today’s healthcare climate to dramatically improve care delivery.”

Stephenson will also touch upon the importance of rapid cycle product development and the push for open source technology in his remarks.

