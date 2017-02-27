The Hyper-Sub. A Speedboat. A Submarine. In One Vessel.

Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. has announced their partnership with StartEngine Capital, LLC to launch an Online Public Offering (OPO) for the Hyper-Sub, the world’s first speedboat and submarine hybrid vessel.

The Hyper-Sub is a remarkable innovation in subsea technology that combines the speed and ease-of-use of a speedboat with the deep diving capabilities of a submarine. Unlike typical submarines that require costly support vessels and crew to operate, the Hyper-Sub can operate as both a surface vessel and submarine making it an incredibly efficient means of reaching the sub-sea environment.

Founder and inventor, Reynolds Marion, conceived the idea for the Hyper-Sub at 12 years old. A childhood dream became a life long passion and with the support of friends and family the Hyper-Sub “Fathom” concept vessel was successfully built and tested.

"All of our faith, focus and conviction about the Hyper-Sub’s importance has lead to this moment and teaming up with StartEngine not only gives us the opportunity to begin the process of developing a great company around a great product but it also gives us a chance to offer stock in the company to the general public, at the ground floor level, which is something that we have always wanted to do.” said Marion.

Teaming with StartEngine creates an opportunity for the general public to take part in this early-stage investment in the Hyper-Sub and help bring this first-of-its-kind technology to the global marketplace.

"HSP Technologies chose to partner with StartEngine because of their experience and success in Title III and Title IV offerings under the new SEC regulations. We believe this opportunity will generate great excitement for the Hyper-Sub and it allows the average everyday individual to become a part of a company that will change the submersible world,” said Dave Smith, CEO. “We have a proven technology and a wealth of experience ready to go to work and make this company the success we’ve always known it would be."

About Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc.

Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies is a Florida based corporation behind the innovative Hyper-Sub, a hybrid vessel that functions as both a speedboat and a submarine.

For more information about the Hyper-Sub and Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. please visit http://www.hypersub.com.

For more information on the Hyper-Sub online public offering, go to http://www.startengine.com/startup/hyper-sub.