Ferrara Candy Company has named Associated the 2016 Supply Chain Segment Leader at their Supplier Innovation Summit.

“We place a high degree of value on our relationship with Ferrara and are humbled to be recognized as the 2016 Supply Chain Segment Leader for Ferrara’s North American Operations. Thank you to Ferrara for trusting Associated to provide integrated supply chain solutions that helped optimize your space for growth.” Brandon Hodge, General Manager for Associated’s Chicagoland Operations.

Associated has been Ferrara’s preferred vendor partner for over 10 years and provided them with a wide array of solutions that have created efficiencies and helped to optimize 6 of Ferrara’s Distribution Centers. These solutions included; Facility Design and Layouts, Space Optimization, and Material Handling Equipment with Comprehensive Maintenance Programs as well as other cost-saving solutions.

About Ferrara Candy Company:

Ferrara’s been delivering goodness in every bite since 1908, when Salvatore Ferrara began selling candy-coated almonds from his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood. Over the next century they introduced America to some of its most beloved candy brands like Lemonheads, Red Hots and Black Forest. Household names that instantly bring smiles to generations of candy lovers. Along the way—with delicious additions like Trolli, Brachs and Now & Later—Ferrara became America’s number one maker of non-chocolate confection.

About Associated:

Associated has over 55 years of providing customers with innovative solutions that optimize space, labor and order fulfillment operations within their supply chain. By utilizing their unparalleled experience and industry best practices they are able to evaluate current methods and processes for storage, order fulfillment, labor and equipment utilization and recommend practical strategies to enhance their effectiveness and reduce overall cost. In 2014 Associated acquired Peach State Integrated Technologies Inc., a professional services firm that provides strategic supply chain consulting and automated material handling solutions for their global clients. The merger has made the combined organization one of the largest supply chain solution providers in North America in both size and breadth of solution offerings. Associated has been the recipient of multiple awards in recognition of being a premier organization in the supply chain industry.

