Kim Grosch/Global Architectural Marketing Group celebrates all things modern during MODERNISM WEEK in Palm Springs, California February 16-26, 2017

The mission of MODERNISM WEEK is to celebrate and foster appreciation of midcentury architecture and design, as well as contemporary thinking in these fields, by encouraging education, preservation and sustainable modern living as represented in Palm Springs.

MODERNISM WEEK is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization, providing scholarships to local Palm Springs students pursuing college educations in the fields of architecture and design; as well as giving grants to local and state organizations for their efforts to preserve modernist architecture throughout the State of California.

Global Architectural Marketing Group, Inc. works in collaboration with a select group of manufacturers to present their Portfolio of Products to the Architectural Community in order to develop brand recognition, and a solid specification base that generates sales.

